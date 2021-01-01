Lionel Messi Tissue Paper: Tear-soaked tissue used by Lionel Messi during his farewell for sale for 1 million

Lionel Messi is counted among the richest players in the world. Now that every drop of his tears has become valuable, the price of the tissue paper used by Messi has reached crores. The person who sells the tissue claims that Messi’s heredity is also included in the tissue, which will help people clone a football player.Messi was part of the Spanish club Barcelona because he came to his senses. The 34-year-old Argentine footballer said goodbye to him in the past after spending 21 years of his life in Barcelona. This moment was very emotional for him. He cried while talking to the media. Tears welled up in his eyes. Meanwhile, his partner Antonella was there. To wipe his wet eyes, he gave Messi a tissue paper, which is now being sold for around Rs 7.43 crore.



Getting tissue online

In fact, an unidentified person has claimed that he has collected the tissues used by Massey and has even advertised online to sell these tissues at an extra rate. According to a report by Argentine media outlet Mission Online, popular website Mercado Libre is linked to the whole affair. An online product company has posted that Macy’s tissue is neatly sealed in a plastic packet, along with a picture of emotional Macy’s.



Messi is looking for a home in Paris

Lionel Messi has signed a deal with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) football club for around 35 million euros (about three billion rupees), which is less than Neymar (37 million euros or about three billion 22 crore rupees). According to reports, the price of one night at the Le Royal Monsieur Hotel in Paris where Messi, his wife and three children stay is 20,000 euros or 17.5 million rupees.

