Lionel Messi Will Not Return to Barcelona
Lionel Messi will not return to FC Barcelona, the club announced on Thursday.
The 34-year-old superstar, who has been with the club since the age of 13, was due to sign a new contract with Barcelona on Thursday, but amid reports of a breakdown in negotiations, the team said he would not come back.
“Although FC Barcelona and Lionel Messi have come to an agreement and the clear intention of both parties to sign a new contract today, this cannot happen due to financial and structural obstacles (regulations of the Spanish Liga), “the team said in a statement posted on their website. .
This is news in development and will be updated.
