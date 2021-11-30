Lionel Messi wins record 7th time Ballon d’Or title Cristiano Ronaldo calls Ballon dor chief Pascal Ferre a liar He lied Football News

The award is given by the French football magazine Ballon d’Or every year since 1956 to the best male footballer. From the year 2018, it is also being given in the women’s category. Both the awards were not given in 2020 due to the corona pandemic.

Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the best footballer of the year for a record seventh time on Tuesday, 30 November 2021. He performed brilliantly in the last season with Barcelona. Also won the first international title with Argentina. In the women’s section, Alexia Putelas won the award on the basis of her excellent performances for Barcelona and Spain.

Lionel Messi has scored 672 goals for Barcelona. He scored 38 goals in his last season. Also won the Copa del Rey final. He scored four goals and made five assists in the Copa America. Now he plays for Paris Saint Germain. He has scored four goals in nine matches for this club so far. Messi has won this award twice more than Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo finished sixth this time.

Cristiano Ronaldo shared a long post on Instagram on Monday. In it, he rubbished the claims of Ballon d’Or editor-in-chief Pascal Ferre that the Portuguese star wanted to retire with more Ballon d’Or awards than Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

Pascal Ferre was quoted as saying, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo has only one ambition, and that is to retire with more Ballon d’Ors than Messi…. I know, because he told me.’ Ronaldo targeted Pascal Ferre, calling this claim untrue. He said, ‘I am not more eager to win the Ballon d’Or than Messi.’

Argentina won the Copa America title in July on the back of the 34-year-old Messi’s brilliant performance. After winning the award, Messi said with the help of the translator, ‘I am very happy. It feels good to keep fighting for new titles. He said, ‘I don’t know how many years are left, but hopefully there is a lot of time. I want to thank all the fellow players in Barcelona and Argentina. Messi had 613 points, while Poland striker Robert Lewandowski finished second with 580 points.

Messi said, ‘I want to say to Robert that it is an honor to be your opponent. Everyone will say that you deserved it last year.’ Lewandowski scored a record 41 goals in the Bundesliga in one season, one goal more than German legend Gerd Müller.

He scored in 19 consecutive appearances for Bayern Munich from February to September. He has scored 25 goals in 20 matches for Bayern this season. Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho finished third, while Real Madrid and French forward Karim Benzema finished fourth.

Putelas scored 26 goals in 42 matches this year. He also scored in the Champions League final against Chelsea. She was also UEFA’s best female player. He said, ‘This is a very special moment. I have become very emotional. I want to thank my fellow players.

Here is the full list of Ballon d’Or winners (by 1956-2021)

1956: Stanley Matthews, Blackpool

1957: Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1958: Raymond Copa, Real Madrid

1959: Alfredo Di Stefano, Real Madrid

1960: Luis Suarez Miramontes, Barcelona

1961: Omar Sivori, Juventus

1962: Josef Masopst, Dukla Prague

1963: Lev Yashin, Dynamo Moscow

1964: Dennis Law, Manchester United

1965: Eusebio, Benfica

1966: Bobby Charlton, Manchester United

1967: Florian Albert, Ferencvaros

1968: George Best, Manchester United

1969: Gianni Rivera, AC Milan

1970: Gerd Müller, Bayern Munich

1971: Johan Cruyff, Ajax

1972: Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1973: Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1974: Johan Cruyff, Barcelona

1975: Oleg Blokhin, Dynamo Kiev

1976: Franz Beckenbauer, Bayern Munich

1977: Alan Simonsen, Borussia Moenchengladbach

1978: Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1979: Kevin Keegan, Hamburg SV

1980: Karl-Heinz Rümenigge, Bayern Munich

1981: Karl-Heinz Rümenigge, Bayern Munich

1982: Paolo Rossi, Juventus

1983: Michel Platini, Juventus

1984: Michel Platini, Juventus

1985: Michel Platini, Juventus

1986: Igor Belanov, Dynamo Kiev

1987: Ruud Gullit, AC Milan

1988: Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1989: Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1990: Lothar Matthias, Inter Milan

1991: Jean-Pierre Papin, Marseille

1992: Marco van Basten, AC Milan

1993: Roberto Baggio, Juventus

1994: Histo Stoichkov, Barcelona

1995: George Weah, AC Milan

1996: Mathias Samar, Borussia Dortmund

1997: Ronaldo, Inter Milan

1998: Zinedine Zidane, Juventus

1999: Rivaldo, Barcelona

2000: Luis Figo, Real Madrid

2001: Michael Owen, Liverpool

2002: Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2003: Pavel Nedved, Juventus

2004: Andrea Shevchenko, AC Milan

2005: Ronaldinho, Barcelona

2006: Fabio Cannavaro, Juventus-Real Madrid

2007: Kaka, AC Milan

2008: Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United

2009: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2010: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2011: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2012: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2013: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2014: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2015: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2016: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2017: Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid

2018: Luka Modric, Real Madrid

2019: Lionel Messi, Barcelona

2020: Canceled

2021: Lionel Messi, Barcelona