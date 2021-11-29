Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or

Some of the most notable names in the long history of soccer have only once won the Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in the sport. There is only one award for George Best, Zinedine Zidane and Eusebio. Brazil’s great striker Ronaldo won two. Johan Cruyff, the best European player in history, has three.

Lionel Messi now has seven after Monday night.

The 34-year-old Messi effectively retained his last winning trophy in 2019 – arguably, the coronavirus epidemic did not win the award last year in France football – a year after he ended a long wait for international honors. , Winning the Copa Amसहrica with Argentina, leaving the club Barcelona where he spent his entire career for Paris Saint-Germain.

“It’s incredible to be here again,” Messi said. “Two years ago, I thought it was the last time. It was important to win the Copa America. “