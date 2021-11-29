Lionel Messi Wins Record Seventh Ballon d’Or
Some of the most notable names in the long history of soccer have only once won the Ballon d’Or, the most prestigious individual award in the sport. There is only one award for George Best, Zinedine Zidane and Eusebio. Brazil’s great striker Ronaldo won two. Johan Cruyff, the best European player in history, has three.
Lionel Messi now has seven after Monday night.
The 34-year-old Messi effectively retained his last winning trophy in 2019 – arguably, the coronavirus epidemic did not win the award last year in France football – a year after he ended a long wait for international honors. , Winning the Copa Amसहrica with Argentina, leaving the club Barcelona where he spent his entire career for Paris Saint-Germain.
“It’s incredible to be here again,” Messi said. “Two years ago, I thought it was the last time. It was important to win the Copa America. “
“I don’t know how many years I’ve left,” he continued, “but I hope there are more.”
Messi arrived in a glittering tuxedo at the Theater du Chaletlet in Paris – a scene matched by his three young children – was generally soft-spoken accepting the award: he praised his former teammates in Barcelona, his compatriots in Argentina, and vowed to fight for a new trophy with PSG.
Messi defeated his closest rival Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, polled by 176 journalists and hosted by France Football, which offers the prize (almost) every year. Many experts have argued that Lewandowski deserves to be honored in 2020, when he was not awarded because, according to the organizers, disruptions in the soccer calendar made it impossible to judge. Messi said he agreed with the role.
“I think you deserved to win the award last year,” Messi told Lewandowski from the stage.
Jorgenho, the Brazilian-born Italian midfielder, was third, in the season when his club team, Chelsea, won the Champions League and Italy won the European Championship. Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema were fourth, and Jorgenho’s Chelsea midfield partner N’Golo Kante was fifth.
Although this year has seldom been vintage by Messi’s standards – Barcelona lost to Spanish champions Atletico Madrid and PSG were knocked out of last season’s Champions League round of 16 – his performance with Argentina, as well as his attention. Going to France after winning six Ballon d’Ors at Barcelona was enough to convince the award jurors.
Messi, who has never won an international trophy with his national team, has always been at odds with him over whether he should be considered the best soccer player ever. In the end, his rivals, along with their countries and their clubs, won: Pelने helped Brazil win three World Cups, Diego Maradona helped Argentina win one World Cup, and Cristiano Ronaldo helped Portugal win the European Championship in 2016.
After Angel Di Maria’s goal gave Argentina their first international trophy since 1993, defeating hosts Brazil in the final, Messi finally came up with the idea for a break in the Copa America this summer.
The number of his seven Ballon d’Ors now clears him two times more than Ronaldo, his greatest rival: the Portuguese forward is at five, but he has not won a prize since 2017 and at the age of 36 he is two years older than Messi. .
Ronaldo, ranked sixth in the polls, was absent from Monday’s ceremony but did not clash with Messi. On his Instagram account, Ronaldo angrily took issue with comments made by Pascal Ferre, editor-in-chief of France Football, in a recent interview with the New York Times about the prestige of the award.
“Ronaldo’s only ambition is to retire with more Ballon d’Or than Messi,” Ferrero said, “and I know that because he told me to.”
Ronaldo – despite suggesting a lot in other interviews – declined to comment, saying “Ferrero lied, used my name to advertise himself and for the publication he works for.”
Alexia Putelas, the 27-year-old midfielder who captains Barcelona’s all-time winning women’s team, won the women’s Ballon d’Or. Her victory completed a clean sweep of last season’s prizes after leading Barcelona to Champions League titles and league and cup doubles victories in Spain, and was subsequently named the best player in Europe.
She was the main contender for the Ballon d’Or Familiar faces: Barcelona became the first women’s team to register five nominees in a single year, and two of Putellas’ teammates – Jennifer Hermoso, who was in second place, and Leake Martens, who was in fifth place – were in the top five.
“Honestly, it’s a little emotional and very special,” Putelas said. “It’s great to be here with all my colleagues, because we lived together and experienced so much, especially in the last year.”
“It’s an individual award,” she added, “but football is a team sport.”
