Sports

Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Completely false’

1 day ago
Add Comment
by admin
Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Completely false’
Written by admin
Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Completely false’

Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Fully false’

NewYou may pay attention to the Gadget Clock article now!

Rumors that Lionel Messi’s agent shot the worldwide neighborhood on Tuesday Soccer Sensation will signal Main League Soccer’s Inter Miami in 2023, regardless of hypothesis that he met with membership co-owner David Beckham on Monday.

That’s what Messi’s agent and father Jorge Messi stated Parisian That rumor is “fully false” however it’s value noting that he didn’t make any selections about his future after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired subsequent 12 months.

Brazilian soccer star denies dropping out of French membership for farting, laughs: ‘Journalism … a joke’

“Leo has not but selected his future. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the previous few hours, it’s going to solely be a part of the PSG keep in Doha the place the previous English midfielder might be performing as an envoy for the subsequent time. World Cup in Qatar. , ”He stated.

PSG's Lionel Messi celebrates his second goal during the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Montpellier HSC (MHSC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the Stade de la Mason in Montpellier, France on May 14, 2022.

PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates his second aim in the course of the Ligue 1 Uber Eats match between Montpellier HSC (MHSC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the Stade de la Mason in Montpellier, France on Could 14, 2022.
(Photograph by John Berry / Getty Pictures)

Two senior membership officers have additionally denied the rumors Miami Herald.

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

The hypothesis started when DIRECTV Sports activities’ Alex Kendall Report That Messi was prepared to obtain 35% of Inter Miami and can be part of the staff as a participant subsequent summer season. Then on Monday, Beckham posted footage of himself with the soccer star and different PSG gamers on social media – sparking rumors.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, is interviewed during the 25th season kickoff event of Major League Soccer in New York this Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in File Photo.

David Beckham, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, is interviewed in the course of the twenty fifth season kickoff occasion of Main League Soccer in New York this Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in File Photograph.
(AP Photograph / Richard Drew, Filler)

READ Also  Cardinals rookie Christian Matthew almost gave up on NFL dream for Walmart job

Messi, 34, joined PSG final summer season after asserting he would now not play for FC Barcelona, ​​the place he gained six Ballon d’Or awards.

This Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Lionel Messi of Barcelona is seen during the Champions League football match against Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

This Tuesday, February 16, 2021, Lionel Messi of Barcelona is seen in the course of the Champions League soccer match in opposition to Paris Saint-Germain on the Camp Nou Stadium in Barcelona, ​​Spain.
(AP Photograph / Joan Manfort, file)

He’s the staff’s all-time main scorer with 672 targets in 778 matches and the best scorer within the Spanish league with 474 targets in 520 matches. On the age of 17, he performed for Bar বারa since 2004.

His contract with PSG is ready to expire in June 2023.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


#Lionel #Messis #camp #denies #report #linking #PSG #star #Inter #Miami #Fully #false

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment