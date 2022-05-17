Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Completely false’

Lionel Messi’s camp denies report linking PSG star to Inter Miami: ‘Fully false’



Rumors that Lionel Messi’s agent shot the worldwide neighborhood on Tuesday Soccer Sensation will signal Main League Soccer’s Inter Miami in 2023, regardless of hypothesis that he met with membership co-owner David Beckham on Monday.

That’s what Messi’s agent and father Jorge Messi stated Parisian That rumor is “fully false” however it’s value noting that he didn’t make any selections about his future after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expired subsequent 12 months.

“Leo has not but selected his future. And if Leo Messi has crossed paths with David Beckham in the previous few hours, it’s going to solely be a part of the PSG keep in Doha the place the previous English midfielder might be performing as an envoy for the subsequent time. World Cup in Qatar. , ”He stated.

Two senior membership officers have additionally denied the rumors Miami Herald .

The hypothesis started when DIRECTV Sports activities’ Alex Kendall Report That Messi was prepared to obtain 35% of Inter Miami and can be part of the staff as a participant subsequent summer season. Then on Monday, Beckham posted footage of himself with the soccer star and different PSG gamers on social media – sparking rumors.

Messi, 34, joined PSG final summer season after asserting he would now not play for FC Barcelona, ​​the place he gained six Ballon d’Or awards.

He’s the staff’s all-time main scorer with 672 targets in 778 matches and the best scorer within the Spanish league with 474 targets in 520 matches. On the age of 17, he performed for Bar বারa since 2004.

His contract with PSG is ready to expire in June 2023.

Ryan Gados of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.