Paris

Lionel Messi, who has played for Barcelona (FC Barcelona) since the beginning of his career, has joined his new club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Messi will receive a lower salary than his friend and star striker Neymar.

The 34-year-old Argentine forward signed a two-year deal with PSG on Tuesday. It also has a third year option. PSG will introduce Messi in front of 50,000 spectators at the Parc des Princes Stadium ahead of Saturday’s match against Strasbourg.

Messi said a tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday. His total salary will be 35 million euros (approximately three billion rupees), which is less than Neymar’s 37 million euros (about three billion 22 crore rupees).

With the arrival of Messi, PSG now has the strongest attack in the world. His attack now includes Messi, Neymar, Argentina’s Angel Di Maria and France’s star striker Killian Mbappe.

Messi said: ‘Everything about the club matches my expectations of football. I am committed to helping clubs and fans achieve something special.

Messi is the highest scoring player for Barcelona

Messi is the leading scorer for Barcelona with 672 goals. He played 778 matches with the club which is a record. He is the top bowler in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches.

