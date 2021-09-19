Lions and Tigers Test Positive for Coronavirus in Smithsonian National Zoo Test

Lion and tiger and covid? Oh My. Some lions and tigers at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute in Washington, DC have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

Felines are being watched closely for secondary infections and treated with anti-inflammatory, anti-nausea medication and antibiotics, according to a release Friday from the Smithsonian.

Veterinarians noticed that some of the great cats had lost their appetite, seemed lethargic and were coughing and sneezing. Fecal samples from those six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers tested positive for the coronavirus. More results are expected in the next day or two.

The zoo said it was not clear how the animals became infected. All staff members are wearing masks indoors and in public areas as standard practice.