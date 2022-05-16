Lions’ Dan Campbell calls lack of primetime games ‘awesome’

Lions’ Dan Campbell calls lack of primetime games ‘superior’



For the second time in three seasons, the Detroit Lions can have primetime games like yours and mine, Zero.

The lack of nationwide publicity does not appear to hassle second-year Lions coach Dan Campbell, who appears prepared and keen to embrace the stench that comes with going 3-13-1.

“It is nice,” Campbell stated Saturday Detroit Free Press. “You knock them out, you go house, you are prepared for the following opponent. You do not wait all day on the lodge, all evening, and then you definitely rise up and now it seems to be such as you’re in a little bit week.”

That is a method to take a look at it.

15 of Detroit’s 17 games will start at 1:00 p.m. A sixteenth sport at Thanksgiving will start half an hour earlier at 12:30 p.m. The Lions’ final sport of the season, vs. Inexperienced Bay, has not but been scheduled for play.

Along with being briefly engaged in having fun with a comparatively routine schedule, Campbell emphasised that he did not suppose an excessive amount of concerning the slate of Detroit games.

“I will be sincere with you, I did not even digest it. I noticed it final week after which we had been prepared for the swindlers,” Campbell stated. Detroit Free Press. “Simply at a look, I imply, I’ve no argument. I believe it seems to be nice. I did not suppose we’d open up with Philly. We at all times do these items upstairs. It is like, ‘Effectively, who do you suppose we’re?’ Beginning with? Are we enjoying Thanksgiving? Are we at house or away? ‘ So I would not have guessed Philly, nevertheless it does not matter, it is good. “

That marked the primary time The lion And Good Have been related to one another for fairly a while. NFL schedule makers are as positive as many.