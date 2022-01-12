Lionsgate Studios Yonkers Officially Opens – Gadget Clock

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Hollywood has come to Yonkers.

Tuesday marked the official opening of Lionsgate Studios Yonkers.

Owned and operated by Nice Level Studios, the campus was created to assist meet a requirement for big studio house within the New York Metropolis space.

Three massive phases and 500,000 sq. toes of workplace and help house at the moment are open. A deliberate enlargement of the studio campus is already underway, set to be accomplished in December 2023.