liquor found on road convoy of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale gone through side in gujrat

Liquor has been banned in Gujarat for almost seven many years, however on Monday, a lot liquor was found scattered on the streets of Vadodara that as a result of which the convoy of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale needed to depart from the side.

In keeping with media studies, on Monday, the convoy of Union Minister Ramdas Athawale was going from the airport in direction of the scheduled venue. However Athawale’s convoy needed to depart the roadside because of the bottle scattered on the road and the liquor popping out of it. It’s being mentioned that a while in the past a younger man on a scooter was carrying liquor in two baggage, however because of the collision of the animal, the liquor in the bag fell down and began flowing on the road.

A video of this incident has additionally surfaced. Wherein a girl is seen interesting to the folks passing by the road to get out of the shore to keep away from damaged bottles and liquor flowing from it. In the meantime, the convoy of the Union Minister additionally reaches there. The policemen sitting in the police automobile operating in the convoy perceive the gesture of the lady and take the convoy from the roadside.

Allow us to inform you that liquor prohibition is in pressure in Gujarat since 1960, however nonetheless a big amount of illicit liquor is confiscated yearly. In Gujarat, liquor comes illegally from many states together with Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh. Not solely this, in the final a number of years, a big quantity of folks have additionally died as a result of ingesting spurious liquor in the state.

Nonetheless, a well being allow can be issued for ingesting alcohol in the state. Permits to drink alcohol are obtained in the state by giving well being causes. Solely after the physician has issued a certificates of sickness, it’s licensed by the civil hospital that it’s obligatory for the mentioned particular person to drink alcohol. Nonetheless, at current this facility is obtainable solely in six civil hospitals of Gujarat. There are additionally some government-licensed liquor outlets in the state to promote liquor to folks with well being permits.