Liquor shops will now remain closed for only three days in Delhi

The Delhi Government has reduced the number of Prohibition Days (Dry Days) to just three under its new Excise Policy.

The Delhi government, under its new excise policy, has reduced the number of Prohibition Days (Dry Days) to just three, which was 21 days so far. This information came from an official order issued on Monday. The order issued by the Excise Department of the Delhi government said that licensed liquor shops will remain closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15) and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

The department listed Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti as the days when the sale of liquor would not be allowed. The department said – In pursuance of the provisions of 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is ordered that during the year 2022 in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the shops of all the licensees of the Excise Department shall observe dry day on the following dates: .

The order said that the ban on sale of liquor on ‘dry day’ would not be applicable in hotels with L-15 license. Earlier, the number of dry days was 21, including the birth anniversary of great leaders and religious festivals. Earlier, on 21 other occasions including Makar Sankranti, Martyrs’ Day, Mahavir Jayanti, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Maha Shivratri, Good Friday, Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami, sale of liquor was not allowed in the capital.

BJP protested

The BJP has protested against reducing the number of ‘dry days’. In a statement issued to the press, the party said – BJP strongly condemns this and will force the Kejriwal government to re-implement the dry day. Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor has said that the image of the Arvind Kejriwal government, which encourages drugs, has been proved. Till today, the sale of liquor was banned in Delhi on festivals of all religions, these were called dry days, but now by eliminating all dry days, the Arvind Kejriwal government has shown that they have no respect for any religious sentiment.