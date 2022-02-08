list of 6 Bold sexy Web series in hindi you can watch free on ott platform alt balaji mx player ULLU
hello mini
Hello Mini is a suspense story. who is engaged to a girl. Priya Banerjee and Gaurav Chopra will be seen in this web series. A total of 15 parts are present in this web series. Which is full of suspense, boldness and 18 plus content. You can watch this series on Mx Player.
Mast Ram
Mastram web series also comes on this list. This is the story of a writer who writes bold novels. In such a situation, the character of the writer passes through different places in every episode and then this series is completely filled with bold scenes. Anshuman Jha is the main face of this series.
paying guest
The Paying Guest series also brings a slew of bold scenes. Which is a Bengali sex comedy series. It can be seen on MX Player. Swastika Mukherjee has worked in this series. There are total 10 episodes of this series.
Season 2 of XXX
Along with this there is season 2 of XXX on Alt Balaji which is made with bold scenes with bold dialogues. This series of 18 PLUS content delivers a cinematic experience that is much more than a bed scene. The first part of this series became quite viral, after which its second part was brought.
dirty talk series
All the 6 seasons of the Gandii Baat series can also be watched on ALt Balaji’s Ototi channel which tops the 18 plus content with an interesting storyline. Gandi Baat is considered one of the successful and popular series of Alt Balaji.
bed tod web series
ULLU OTT channel is one such platform where there is a lot of bold story and content available. Its videos also become quite viral on social media. A web series named Bed Tod is present on this channel, which breaks all the records of boldness.
