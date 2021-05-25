List of all redeem codes released in May 2021 including for the Indian region



Free Fireplace has all kinds of pets, characters, weapons, and different unique in-game gadgets. Gamers should buy them from the in-game retailer by shelling out diamonds.

On many events, gamers wouldn’t have adequate diamonds to buy this stuff. In such instances, they will wait for Garena to launch a set of redeem codes that can be utilized to acquire in-game gadgets without charge.

The builders launch redeem codes on their official social media handles and stay streams. Nonetheless, it is very important observe that these codes solely work for a selected interval of time.

Free Fireplace redeem codes released in May 2021

Here’s a listing of Free Fireplace redeem codes released in May 2021 for totally different servers.

India server

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Indonesia server

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Dice Fragments

FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher

FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead

Europe server

BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Field

UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Field

5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Seaside Loot Crate

8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Supply Weapon Loot Crate

FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate

FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate

KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Field

Center East server

245QMX2MXSZN: Free character

These redeem codes will solely work for gamers in the specified servers. When customers from different areas try to make use of them, they may run into the following error message:

“Did not redeem. This code can’t be used in your region.”

The right way to use Free Fireplace redeem codes

Gamers can comply with these steps to make use of Free Fireplace redeem codes:

Step 1: Free Fireplace redeem codes can solely be redeemed on the official rewards redemption web site. Gamers can use this hyperlink to go to the web site.

Login utilizing any of these platforms: Google, Fb, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID, and Twitter

Step 2: They need to then log in through the platform that they’ve linked to their Free Fireplace account.

Gamers with visitor accounts can’t use the redeem codes. They need to, due to this fact, think about linking their accounts to any of the obtainable platforms (Google, Fb, Twitter, Apple ID, Huawei ID or Twitter).

Enter the code of the specific region

Step 3: As soon as they’ve logged in, gamers ought to enter the region-specific redeem code and click on on the affirm button to finish the redemption course of.

Step 4: After the rewards have been credited to the gamers’ accounts, they are often collected straight by way of the in-mail part.

If a participant encounters an error whereas making an attempt to say rewards from the web site, it doubtless implies that the code has expired.

