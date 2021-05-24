List of all special codes released in May 2021 so far



Free Fireplace redeem codes are a superb option to acquire in-game gadgets for gratis. These codes are made up of 12 alphanumeric characters.

Garena typically releases them on its official social media handles and stay streams.

Redeem codes could be claimed from Free Fireplace’s official rewards redemption web site. Nevertheless, they’ve an expiration date and might solely be used for a selected interval of time.

Here’s a record of all the Free Fireplace redeem codes that had been released in May 2021.

ESX24ADSGM4K: Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest and Guitar Basher (India) FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Dice Fragments (Indonesia) BPDSDHCXPXWT: 2x Mr Waggor Field (Europe) FFESPORTSJLC: Phantom Weapon Loot Crate and Gold Royale Voucher (Indonesia) 245QMX2MXSZN: Free character (Center East) UBJJ2A7G23L6: 1x Chrono Field (Europe) 5KHJ8U3RNP42: 1x Seashore Loot Crate (Europe) 8QW6TDX2D8A4: Cosmic Bounty Hunter Weapon Loot Crate and MAG-7 Hurricane Supply Weapon Loot Crate (Europe) FF8M82QK7C2M: Famas Moonwalk Loot Crate (Europe) FFESPORTSSQA: Unleash Inhibition Backpack and A124 Bobblehead (Indonesia) FV385V6HXJ97: Firefighters Loot Crate (Europe) KNRZ89SXFG9S: 2x Chrono Field (Europe)

All of the codes offered above can solely be used in the required areas.

Find out how to declare rewards utilizing Free Fireplace redeem codes

Gamers can comply with the steps given beneath to assert rewards utilizing Free Fireplace redeem codes:

Step 1: Gamers can click on this hyperlink to go to the official Free Fireplace rewards redemption web site.

Gamers should log in to their accounts

Step 2: They need to then log in to the web site utilizing any of the out there platforms (Fb, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID).

Be aware: Gamers with visitor accounts can not use the redeem codes to assert rewards.

Gamers should enter the redeem code in the textual content area

Step 3: Subsequent, gamers ought to enter the redeem code and click on on the affirm button. When a dialog field seems, they need to press the OK button.

After profitable redemption, the rewards can be despatched to the participant’s account inside 24 hours. They are often collected from the in-game mail part.

If an error is displayed throughout the redemption course of, it seemingly implies that the redeem code has expired.

