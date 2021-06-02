List of bank holidays in June 2021



The bank holidays are listed by the state authorities, central authorities, and union territories underneath the Negotiable Devices Act, 1881. In accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), vacation calendar record banks would stay closed for as much as 9 days in June 2021.

All of the banks can be closed in Aizawl and Bhubaneswar on June 15 on account of YMA Day/Raja Sankranti. On June 25, all banks might be closed in Jammu and Srinagar on account of Guru Hargobind Ji’s birthday. On June 30, banks might be closed in Aizawl on account of Remna Ni.

Typically, each personal and public sector banks stay closed on all public or nationwide holidays in addition to on a number of festivals. Here’s a full record of bank holidays in June 2021, take a look.

List of bank holidays in June 2021

June 6, 2021: Weekly off (First Sunday)

June 12, 2021: Weekly off (Second Saturday)

June 13, 2021: Weekly off (Second Sunday)

June 15, 2021: YMA. Day/Raja Sankranti (Tuesday)

June 20, 2021: Weekly off (Third Sunday)

June 25, 2021: Guru Hargobind Ji’s Birthday (Friday)

June 26, 2021: Weekly off (Fourth Saturday)

June 27, 2021: Weekly off (Fourth Sunday)

June 30, 2021: Remna Ni (Wednesday)

