List of Bigg Boss 15 Almost Confirmed Contestants: Bigg Boss 15 Almost Confirmed contestants know everything from the premiere of Salman Khan show to Vishwasutri Rekha and Jungle Twist

After the end of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ is about to start. The makers are well prepared to make this season a blockbuster and different. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be hosted by Salman Khan and will premiere on October 2. Many questions are being asked about who will enter as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’, what will be the house, what will be the theme …

That’s why we’re giving you all the information about the premiere and home themes of potential competitors for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. This time actress Rekha (Rekha as Vishwasutri in Bigg Boss 15) is also associated with ‘Bigg Boss’. ‘Big Boss’ has given the line such power that it will completely change the game of the contestants and make it difficult for them to survive.



According to reports, all the celebrity contestants appearing in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will be excluded this week. Some of these have been quarantined. The Khabari, which provides all the information related to ‘Bigg Boss’, has also revealed the names of some of the contestants who are said to be sure for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. These are the names:

Symbol Sahajpal

Prateek Sahajpal is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Symbol was knocked out of the race with a briefcase in the final of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. That briefcase contained an entry ticket for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Pratik Sahajpal’s game in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ was well received. The icon has already gained a large fan base from the show hosted by Karan Johar, which will be useful in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ recently released a promo of Pratik Sahajpal as the first confirmed contestant.



Nishant Bhatt

In addition to Pratik Sahajpal, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Nishant Bhatt will also be seen in Salman Khan’s reality show. Nishant Bhatt became the first runner-up. It was already said that whoever is the top-2 or top-3 contestant of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ will go straight to ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Shamita Shetty

Apart from Nishant Bhatt, actress Shamita Shetty will also be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Shamita Shetty and her connection Rakesh Bapat made a lot of headlines in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Now there is talk that it will be a part of the 15th season.

Read: ‘Bigg Boss 15’ to premiere on October 2, Salman announces new twist

Omar Riaz

Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz may also appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Asim Riaz appeared in the 13th season of the reality show and became the first runner-up. In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, Asim Riaz was loved by the audience. At the same time, Omar Riaz was also in a lot of talk about supporting his brother. Now he is preparing to make a splash in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Omar Riaz has also shared a photo of his hotel room on his Instagram account, on which fans are commenting that he is going to ‘Bigg Boss 15’. At the same time, Asim Riaz also congratulated his brother Umar on Insta Story.



Glowing light

Popular TV actress Tejaswi Prakash’s name is also in the news. Tejaswi has appeared in TV shows like ‘Sanskar-Dharohar Apna Ki’, ‘Swaragini-Jode Rishtan Ke Sur’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’ and ‘Silsila Badalte Rishtan Ka’. According to a report in ‘Spotboy’, the bright light appeared in the ‘comedy show’, but she has stopped coming to the shooting for the last few weeks. According to sources, Tejaswi Prakash has not been shooting for ‘Comedy Show’ for the last 3 weeks and is planning to move to ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Karan Kundra

Actor Karan Kundra, who has joined the handsome hunk of TV, may also appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time. Apart from series like ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’, he did many reality shows. Apart from this, Karan Kundra has also done many films. These include ‘Mubarakkan’, ‘1921’ and ‘Horror Story’.

Read: Bright release releases comedy show for Bigg Boss 15? Entry of this Punjabi singer too!

Afsana Khan

Afsana Khan’s name is also being confirmed. Afsana is a popular Punjabi singer, actress and lyricist. She started her career in 2012 with the singing reality show Voice of Punjab 3. Afsana Khan has given many hit Punjabi songs. Afsana recently shared a photo on her Instagram account and said it is a surprise for her fans. This post had led to speculation that she would appear in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

Axa Singh

Singer Axa Singh, who has sung blockbuster songs like ‘Khich Meri Photo’ and ‘Nagin Jin Jin’, will also be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’.



These names are final too!

In addition to these names, the names of Simba Nagpal, Donal Bisht and Vishal Kotian are being finalized for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. The name of content creator Akash Singh is also under discussion. Akash has expressed happiness by sharing a photo of the list of potential contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ on his Insta Story. It is clear that he will also be a part of the show.



When will Bigg Boss 15 premiere?

‘Bigg Boss 15’ premieres on October 2 at 9:30 pm on Colors Channel. While Salman Khan will be hosting, Rekha will be seen in a different persona. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will air Monday through Friday at 10:30 p.m., while the weekend will air at 9 p.m. The weekend will see Salman Khan taking classes for family members in ‘Shaniwar Ka War’ and ‘Sunday Ka War’.



The entry of the line, the crisis will lead to a riot in the forest

The actress has been added to Bigg Boss 15 as ‘Tree of Fortune’. Her name will be ‘Vishwasutri’. This time the theme will be based on the forest, so this time the family members will have to face a lot of difficulties. According to the information received, the contestants will have to stay in the forest. But during this time they will have to suffer a lot. Sleeping can also be a problem in other facilities. In the promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’, when Salman Khan asks Rekha, the ‘Vishwasutari’ about the comfort of family members, she says, ‘Where do we sleep here in the shade of dew? And the cold wind of this forest will always bother you. ‘



This way you will have access to the house of ‘Bigg Boss 15’!

According to the information received, the ‘Bigg Boss 15’ contestants will have to stay in the jungle and direct the ‘Vishwasuntri’ line there. Vishwasutri will allow family members to do this work and whoever succeeds in their given task will have access to the main house. But there are many exciting twists and turns planned to make it difficult for family members to live in the woods.

Competitors will play as part of the tribe!

All the promos released by the makers of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ have a hint that this time the show will have tribal based groups, which will be revealed soon.