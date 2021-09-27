List of Bigg Boss 15 finalists: List of Bigg Boss 15 finalists 2021: From Umar Riaz to Tejaswi Prakash, the confirmed contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ are here

Symbol Sahajpal Prateek Sahajpal is the first confirmed contestant of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Symbol was knocked out of the race with a briefcase in the final of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. That briefcase contained an entry ticket for ‘Bigg Boss 15’. In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Pratik Sahajpal impressed everyone with his game plan and strategy. After spending 6 weeks in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Pratik has a lot of experience and a fan base. But it remains to be seen whether he can impress Salman Khan with his play and strong personality. Pratik Sahajpal is working as a model as well as a fitness trainer. He has also appeared in reality shows like ‘MTV Love School’ and ‘MTV S of Space’.

Nishant Bhatt Apart from Pratik Sahajpal, ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ contestant Nishant Bhatt will also be seen in Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Nishant Bhatt is a popular dancer and choreographer. He has choreographed many celebrities. Nishant Bhatt is a popular and favorite contestant of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. It will be interesting to see how his game plan and strategy is in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. READ Also After America, Marvel's Black Widow is going to make a splash in India too

Omar Riaz Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz, the runner-up of the 13th season of ‘Bigg Boss’, will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Omar Riaz made headlines in ‘Bigg Boss 13’ when he came to support his brother Asim at Family Week. It remains to be seen what will be the strategy of Umar Riaz in Salman Khan’s show ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Brother Asim Riaz has had the experience of Bigg Boss and accordingly he has watched the game very closely. In such a scenario, Umar Riaz’s game may come as a surprise. Umar Riaz’s brother can also be seen. Umar Riaz is a surgeon by profession. He was born in Kashmir. Umar wanted to be a doctor from an early age. Like Bhau Asim, he has a lot of fans on social media.

Donal Bisht Popular TV actress Donal Bisht is also coming to make a splash in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time. His name was revealed at the start of the show recently. Before entering the acting field, Donal Bisht was a journalist and worked with a news channel. Donal Bisht started his career in 2014 as the host of ‘Chitrahar’. She later appeared in TV series like ‘Airlines’, ‘Kalash-Ek Vishwas’, ‘Ek Diwana Tha’, ‘Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop’ and ‘Dil To Happy Hai Ji’.

Afsana Khan ‘Bigg Boss 13’ featured two beauties from the Punjabi music industry (Shahnaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana), who became very popular. After this, Punjabi singer Sara Gurpal appeared in ‘Bigg Boss 14’. It seems that now the producers have decided to add a touch of Punjabi beauty to every season of ‘Bigg Boss’. That is why in the latest season, ‘Bigg Boss 15’, another Punjabi singer will be seen. Afsana Khan will be seen as a contestant in ‘Bigg Boss 15’. A glimpse of Afsana Khan was shown in the recently released promo. READ Also Can 'The Wonder Years' break through the white noise of nostalgia? Afsana is a popular Punjabi singer, actress and lyricist. She started her career in 2012 with the singing reality show Voice of Punjab 3. Afsana Khan has given many hit Punjabi songs.

Karan Kundra Actor Karan Kundra, who is included in the handsome hunk of TV, will be seen in ‘Bigg Boss 15’ this time. A glimpse of it was shown in the new promo of ‘Bigg Boss 15’ which was released recently. Apart from series like ‘Kitni Mohabbat Hai’, ‘Gumrah’ and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kahalata Hai’, Karan Kundra has also done many reality shows. Apart from this, Karan Kundra has done many films including ‘Mubarakkan’, ‘1921’ and ‘Horror Story’.

Simba Nagpal Simba Nagpal was recently seen with Rubina Diliq in the TV show ‘Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki’. He had previously appeared in ‘Splitsvilla 11’. Simba is also a model and has appeared in many commercials.

Glowing light The producers recently released a new promo for ‘Bigg Boss 15’, which revealed 4 new faces. These are the faces – Tejaswi Prakash, Karan Kundra, Afsana Khan and Simba Nagpal. Bright Light is a popular TV actress. She has appeared in TV shows like ‘Sanskar-Dharohar Apna Ki’, ‘Swaragini-Jode Rishtan Ke Sur’, ‘Paharedar Piya Ki’ and ‘Silsila Badale Rishtan Ka’. Tejaswi Prakash’s family is very close to music. She belongs to a music family but is an engineer by profession. But Tejaswi Prakash said goodbye to engineering to get into acting.

Shamita Shetty Apart from Nishant Bhatt, actress Shamita Shetty will also be a part of ‘Bigg Boss 15’. Shamita Shetty and her connection Rakesh Bapat had made a lot of headlines in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’. Now she is also a part of Salman Khan’s show.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ is just a few days away and the joy of the fans knows no bounds. It will be hosted by Salman Khan. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will premiere on October 2 and Salman has returned to Mumbai to shoot his premiere episode. Salman Khan was shooting for ‘Tiger 3’ in Austria. ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will feature around 12-13 contestants, of which 9 contestants have been revealed. While these contestants include some new faces, there are also many popular stars.