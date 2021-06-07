List of characters in Garena Free Fire as of June 2021

Garena Free Fire is a broadly famend battle royale title that includes heaps of irregular characters and gameplay modes.

There are 39 characters in Free Fire luminous now, and all of them, excluding Nulla and Primis, have particular talents to dispense on the underside. After the OB27 replace, many uncommon characters had been added, and plenty of older characters have purchased nerfs and buffs.

With that in options, this textual content lists down the whole accessible characters in Free Fire as of June 2021.

Entire checklist of Free Fire characters in June 2021

1) DJ Alok

2) Wukong

3) Okay (Captain Booyah)

4) Chrono

5) A124

6) Hayato

7) Maro

8) Steffie

9) Skyler

10) Olivia

11) Ford

12) Nikita

13) Maxim

14) Misha

15) Kla

16) Paloma

17) Miguel

18) Caroline

19) Antonio

20) Moco

21) Laura

22) Rafael

23) Shani

24) Joseph

25) Notora

26) Alvaro

27) Kapella

28) Jota

29) Clu

30) Luqueta

31) Dasha

32) Wolfrahh

33) Jai

34) Nulla

35) Primis

36) Kelly

37) Andrew

38) Shirou

39) Xayne

The approach to determine a persona in Free Fire?

Avid gamers can apply these steps to appreciate so:

Step 1: They may probably additionally reveal over with the “Retailer” piece of Free Fire recent on the left-hand facet nook of the present.

Step 2: Customers can faucet on the “Persona” tab recent inside the luminous-hand facet fall-down menu.

Step 3: They should retract the specified persona and click on on the “Make a alternative” choice.

After confirming the choose, diamonds or gold cash might be deducted, and the persona might be accessible to the participant to equip/quick-equip.

