List of characters in Garena Free Fire as of June 2021

Garena Free Fire is a broadly famend battle royale title that includes heaps of irregular characters and gameplay modes.
There are 39 characters in Free Fire luminous now, and all of them, excluding Nulla and Primis, have particular talents to dispense on the underside. After the OB27 replace, many uncommon characters had been added, and plenty of older characters have purchased nerfs and buffs.
With that in options, this textual content lists down the whole accessible characters in Free Fire as of June 2021.
Entire checklist of Free Fire characters in June 2021
1) DJ Alok
2) Wukong
3) Okay (Captain Booyah)
4) Chrono
5) A124
6) Hayato
7) Maro
8) Steffie
9) Skyler
10) Olivia
11) Ford
12) Nikita
13) Maxim
14) Misha
15) Kla
16) Paloma
17) Miguel
18) Caroline
19) Antonio
20) Moco
21) Laura
22) Rafael
23) Shani
24) Joseph
25) Notora
26) Alvaro
27) Kapella
28) Jota
29) Clu
30) Luqueta
31) Dasha
32) Wolfrahh
33) Jai
34) Nulla
35) Primis
36) Kelly
37) Andrew
38) Shirou
39) Xayne
The approach to determine a persona in Free Fire?
Avid gamers can apply these steps to appreciate so:
Step 1: They may probably additionally reveal over with the “Retailer” piece of Free Fire recent on the left-hand facet nook of the present.
Step 2: Customers can faucet on the “Persona” tab recent inside the luminous-hand facet fall-down menu.
Step 3: They should retract the specified persona and click on on the “Make a alternative” choice.
After confirming the choose, diamonds or gold cash might be deducted, and the persona might be accessible to the participant to equip/quick-equip.
