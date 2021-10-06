List of Crackers Banned States 2021: Ban on Fireworks: Every State Should Ban Firecrackers, We Can’t Celebrate at Risk

Highlights The Supreme Court ordered all states to ban firecrackers

He said on the lines of ‘Jaan hai to jahan hai’ – can’t take a risk for the festival

The Supreme Court said that not only on Diwali, there should always be a ban on firecrackers

New Delhi

The Supreme Court has said that cracker manufacturers are using banned chemicals under the name of green crackers. The country’s Supreme Court has said it has imposed restrictions and rules on firecrackers, which should be enforced by every state. The Supreme Court made it clear that it was not against the festival, but that it could not be allowed to be celebrated at the risk of human life.



No need for loud fireworks to celebrate: Court

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice MR Shah has said that the Supreme Court is not against any festival or celebration of joy, but it cannot be about the lives of the people. The Supreme Court has said that celebrating the festival does not mean setting off fireworks loudly. The celebration can take place with or without sparklers. The Supreme Court said that every state should abide by the order we issued regarding the ban on fireworks. The Supreme Court said that despite the ban on joint firecrackers, such banned firecrackers are available in the market whenever there is a festival. Obey our orders. The Supreme Court has said that whenever there is a festival, you can see that there are banned firecrackers available in the market.

Supreme Court Question – How are firecrackers available despite restrictions?

Banned firecrackers are being sold openly in the market and people are buying and using them. How is it available in the market when it is banned? Defending petitioner Arjun Gopal, senior counsel Gopal Sankaranarayanan argued that the affidavit was filed on the basis of the CBI report and the content was disturbing. During the hearing, Dushyant Dave, defending the Association of Crackers, said the industry operates according to government protocol. It is an organized sector and five lakh families depend on this industry. Where there is a connection with Sivakasi, all precautions are being taken.

I was surprised at the statement of the firecracker makers

The Supreme Court said the main issue is the implementation of the Supreme Court order. Have you seen the answers of the firecracker makers? His statement is amazing. He said the bulk of the purchased barium salt is for storage, not for making firecrackers. The court said it was not a matter of showing barium salt that should be kept in the godown. Why have they filled the barium salt warehouse?

On this, advocate Rajiv Dutta said that if one or two industries are violating the order of the Supreme Court, then not everyone should be made to travel in that exchange. The apex court asked all parties to provide copies of each other’s responses to the CBI’s report in the case and adjourned the hearing till October 26. The apex court had said in a hearing on September 28 that those responsible for complying with the apex court’s order were violating it. Firecrackers are lit at weddings, religious ceremonies, etc. Firecrackers are also lit on election victory.



What is the order of the Supreme Court regarding firecrackers

In its order dated 23 October 2018, the Supreme Court had imposed a complete ban on the manufacture, sale and detonation of firecrackers, but imposed strict conditions for the use of firecrackers across the country. The court had said that violation of these conditions would result in contempt of court proceedings against the SHOs of the concerned police stations. The Supreme Court had only allowed the manufacture and sale of green firecrackers, i.e. firecrackers that are less harmful to the environment.

The court had also said that in Delhi-NCR, firecrackers can be fired together wherever possible. Only licensed traders can manufacture and sell crackers, the court had said. It cannot be sold online. The court had also clarified that the order would apply not only to Diwali but also to any religious and social festival. Firecrackers will be sold at specified times and only in specified areas. The court also said that cracker factories across the country should be continuously inspected so that no harmful chemicals are used in them.