List of Emmy Award winners: List of Emmy Award 2021 complete winners in Hindi

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards are being held. ‘The Crown’ has been nominated in many categories and has created a stir. ‘The Crown’ went on to win awards in all major drama categories. ‘The Crown’ has won major awards for Best Drama Series, Best Actor (Drama) and Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The Crown also won the Best Writing and Directing Award. ‘Ted Lasso’ on the other hand was nominated in 13 categories. The award ceremony was held at an indoor-outdoor venue in Los Angeles, USA.



The list of winners of Emmys 2021 is as follows: –

Supporting Actors in Drama Series: Tobias Menzies for the Crown

Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Collection Series or Movie : Evan Peters for East Town Mayor.

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Collection Series: Julian Nicholas for mayor of Easttown

Best Direction in a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs for the crown

Best Writer in a Drama Series: Peter Morgan for The Crown

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’

Supporting actress in comedy series: Hannah Wadingham for Ted Lasso

Best Author Variety SeriesLast week with John Oliver tonight

Variety Sketch Series: Live on Saturday night

Best Writer for a Comedy Series: Hacks



Best Director for a Comedy Series: Hacks for Lucia Enillo

Best Actress for a Comedy Web Series: Gene Smart for Hacks

Best Actor for a Comedy Series: Jason Sudekis for Ted Lasso

Best Competition Events: Rupol’s drag race

Best Director in Limited or Compilation Series and Movies: Scott Frank for The Queen’s Gambit

Best author in limited or compilation series and films: I Michelle Coel for May Destroy You

Best Lead Actor Limited or Collection Series and Movies: Evan McGregor for Halston

Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Coleman for The Crown

Leading actor in the drama series: Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Best Variety Special (LIVE)Stephen Colbert’s election night 2020

Pre-recorded: Hamilton

The best web series: Ted Lasso

Excellent drama series: Crown

Best limited or compilation series and movies: The Queen’s Gambling