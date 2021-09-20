List of Emmy Award winners: List of Emmy Award 2021 complete winners in Hindi
The list of winners of Emmys 2021 is as follows: –
Supporting Actors in Drama Series: Tobias Menzies for the Crown
Supporting Actress in Drama Series: Gillian Anderson for The Crown
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Collection Series or Movie : Evan Peters for East Town Mayor.
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited or Collection Series: Julian Nicholas for mayor of Easttown
Best Direction in a Drama Series: Jessica Hobbs for the crown
Best Writer in a Drama Series: Peter Morgan for The Crown
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein for ‘Ted Lasso’
Supporting actress in comedy series: Hannah Wadingham for Ted Lasso
Best Author Variety SeriesLast week with John Oliver tonight
Variety Sketch Series: Live on Saturday night
Best Writer for a Comedy Series: Hacks
Best Director for a Comedy Series: Hacks for Lucia Enillo
Best Actress for a Comedy Web Series: Gene Smart for Hacks
Best Actor for a Comedy Series: Jason Sudekis for Ted Lasso
Best Competition Events: Rupol’s drag race
Best Director in Limited or Compilation Series and Movies: Scott Frank for The Queen’s Gambit
Best author in limited or compilation series and films: I Michelle Coel for May Destroy You
Best Lead Actor Limited or Collection Series and Movies: Evan McGregor for Halston
Best Actress in a Drama Series: Olivia Coleman for The Crown
Leading actor in the drama series: Josh O’Connor for The Crown
Best Variety Special (LIVE)Stephen Colbert’s election night 2020
Pre-recorded: Hamilton
The best web series: Ted Lasso
Excellent drama series: Crown
Best limited or compilation series and movies: The Queen’s Gambling
#List #Emmy #Award #winners #List #Emmy #Award #complete #winners #Hindi
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.