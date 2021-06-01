List of important days in June 2021: National and international

Every day has its personal significance and historical past associated to it. So, day by day we’ve got one thing or the opposite associated to nice significance. Often, we ignore some of the particular dates until we’re knowledgeable about them. This shouldn’t be the case, as with each passing day, we will make reminiscences and cherish them all through life.

Traditionally, June falls in the sixth month of the 12 months and is known as after the Roman goddess Juno. Juno is named the goddess of marriage and the spouse of the tremendous deity Jupiter. The significance of this month is that the summer season solstice is noticed in this month and seen because the longest day in India with the longest interval of daylight. Even International Olympic Day is widely known on June 23, which additionally reveals the significance of video games in life.

Right here is the whole listing of nationwide and international days in June 2021:

June 1, 2021: World Milk Day and World Dad and mom Day

