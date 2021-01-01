List of Instagram security tools: If you don’t know about these 9 safety tools of Instagram, anyone can make abusive or vulgar comments, read to be safe – If you don’t know about these 9 security tools of Instagram, anyone can make abusive or rude comments Read to stay safe

Everyone wants to have millions of followers on Instagram, but many followers talk about something that upsets the front. In fact, for most people, Instagram is a place to express yourself. Due to the global epidemic and subsequent lockdown, many people, especially on social media and Instagram, have tried to spread awareness, create relevant content and do something different than their favorite activities.

But if you are using or planning a platform, you need to be aware of its security tools. Today, through this article, we are telling you about the top 9 security tools of Instagram, which can be used to have a safe and overall experience on Instagram. Let’s get started:



1. Account Restrictions: Restricted setting allows other users to comment on your posts, but their comments are not visible to anyone other than the account holder. You can tap “View Comment” to view these comments and approve the comment so everyone can see it. You can delete it and ignore it. You will not receive any notifications for comments on the restricted account. Similarly, you can choose to view or not view their comments from the Message Requests tab and the user will not know if you have seen their message.

2. Multi-Block: A New Way to Avoid Unwanted Contacts: With multi-block (blocking more than one user), you have an account when you decide to block someone, and if they open a new account, they already have to block it. There is an option to do. This makes it difficult for someone you’ve already blocked to reconnect with you through a new account.

3. Limits: Limitations allow people to hide comments and DMs that are not following you and / or have recently been retrieved from your following accounts. This means that one may feel discomfort from too many people or too much.

If so, he can keep himself out of trouble by just a few taps while interacting with his old community. You have the option to limit who (accounts that do not follow you and / or who have recently followed you) and for how long.

4. Filtering negative comments: Instagram gives you the ability to filter comments on your posts by selecting keywords yourself or switching to offensive comments filters. It controls the content you don’t want to see or associate.

5. Hidden words: Filtering Offensive Messages: With this tool, Instagram automatically filters out DM requests containing offensive words, phrases, idioms and emojis, so that you will never see them again. This tool focuses on DM requests, as this is where people always receive abusive messages, unlike your regular DM inbox where you receive messages from your friends. You may occasionally turn on both comments and DM requests called Hidden Words in the new dedicated section of your privacy settings.

6. DM availability controls: When people, especially women, receive as many abusive comments and DMs on Instagram as they do public figures and creators, the immediate consequences can be worse than personal aggression. For business and manufacturer accounts

This option of available DM Reachability Controls gives people the ability to set up what they can access via direct messaging for further privacy and security.

7. Sensitive content controls: Posts in ‘Sensitive Content’ may not violate Instagram’s community guidelines, but can be very annoying to someone. For example, posts can be obscene or violent. You can adjust sensitive content controls (Settings >> Accounts >> Sensitive Content Control) to control such content. With it you will see more or less some sensitive content. Since everyone has their own unique tastes of looking and exploring, this control gives you more choice over what you see.

8. Option to hide the number of public ‘likes’: With this option, you can hide ‘Like’ count (invisible) on all posts in your feed. There is also an option to hide the number of ‘likes’ on your own post so that others don’t see how many ‘likes’ your post gets. This way you can focus on the shared photos and videos instead of how many ‘likes’ the post gets.

9. Default of accounts under 16 as private: Starting this month, everyone under the age of 16 who lives in India and joins Instagram will default to a private account with the feature. Private accounts give people the ability to control who can see and respond to their content. If you have a private account, people need to follow you to see your posts, stories and reels without allowing others to reshare your content. People won’t be able to comment on your content there, and they won’t be able to see your content in places like Explore or hashtags. If you already have a public account on Instagram, there will be a suggestion in that case highlighting the benefits of private accounts and explaining how to change their privacy settings.