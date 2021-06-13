List of ITR Filing Documents: Here is the list of documents required to file an income tax return Fiscal Year 2020-21 – List of ITR Filing Documents: First filing an income tax return? So first find out what paperwork will work without it!

Form-16 is very important Form-16 is the most important document for all employees, with the help of which ITR is filed. This document is issued to any company on behalf of its company. It contains complete information about the tax deduction from the employee’s salary as well as the salary paid. We will tell you here that every employer must give Form-16 to his employee.

Form 26AS will also help This form is issued by the Income Tax Department, which contains complete information about the tax levied on any person's income. It can be removed from the Income Tax Department website by entering your PAN number. If you want, you can also compare your Form-16 and Form 26AS to see if the tax deduction is the same in both places. In the past month, the government has also made some amendments to Form 26AS, under which information is shown in all categories.

Certificate of interest income If you have made an FD at a bank or post office or deposited money in any other interest paying scheme, it is necessary to keep a certificate of interest income or a bank statement, so that you can get the correct information while filling in your information. Income tax return. Explain that you can get tax exemption on interest earned up to Rs. 10,000 under Section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act.

Proof of tax saving investment Many people invest some tax savings to save taxes. People who are unable to provide these documents to the employer within the stipulated time are required to provide proof while filing the income tax return. This tax saving investment proof LIC premium receipt, PPF investment passbook, ELSS proof, donation receipt, tuition fee receipt etc.

Documents of medical insurance and expenses You can claim tax exemption on health insurance premiums up to Rs 25,000 under section 80D. These insurance policies can be for you, your spouse, children. If you are a senior citizen, you can get tax deduction on health insurance premiums up to Rs. 50,000. So keep all these receipts with you while filing the income tax return.

