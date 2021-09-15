List of JEE Main Results 2021 Toppers: How to check JEE Main 2021 results? JEE main results announced, students from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan performed amazingly

Highlights JEE Main Results 2021 Announced.

The highest number of students from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan got Rank-1

100 percent of the total 44 students.

List of JEE Main 2021 Result Toppers: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the JEE main results on 15 September 2021. JEE Main Season 4 Results In 2021, a total of 44 students have scored 100 percent marks. So 18 students have got rank-1. However, the link to the JEE main result has not yet been activated. Students have to wait a bit to check their score cards.



Once the result link is activated, candidates can check their marks on the official websites nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Let’s find out what was the main result of the fourth session JEE –

JEE Main Toppers List 2021

A total of 18 candidates have secured Rank-1 in the JEE Main Fourth Session 2021 examination. This includes two girls. Four students from Andhra Pradesh, three from Rajasthan, two each from Delhi, UP, Telangana and one each from Bihar, Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka and Chandigarh have secured Rank-1. See the full list here-

Gaurav Das of Karnataka Vaibhav Vishal in Bihar Dugganeni Venkat Panish from Andhra Pradesh Siddhant Mukherjee of Rajasthan Delhi to Ruchir Bansal Amiya Singhal from Uttar Pradesh Mridul Agarwal of Rajasthan Comma refuge in Telangana Josula Venkat Aditya from Telangana Atharva Abhijit Tambat from Maharashtra Kavya Chopra from Delhi Pasalva Veera Shiva from Andhra Pradesh Kanchanpalli Rahul Naidu from Andhra Pradesh Karanam Lokesh from Andhra Pradesh Pulkit Goyal from Punjab Pal Agarwal from Uttar Pradesh Chandigarh to Gurmrut Singh Anshul Verma, Rajasthan

JEE Main Results 2021: Here’s how to check JEE Main Results

Step 1: Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘JEE Main 2021 Session 4 Results’ link.

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: After filling in the details, click on ‘Submit’ button.

Step 5: For Session 4, JEE main results will open on the screen, check it.

Step 6: Download the results of JEE Main Season 4 and take a printout for further reference.

