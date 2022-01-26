Education

List of Padma Award winners: Padma Awards 2022: 32 are in the field of literature and education, see full list

Padma Awards 2022: On the eve of this year’s 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the recipients of the highest civilian award in the field of education and literature, the Padma Award 2021. A total of 128 Padma awards were given this year, out of which 32 are in the field of literature and education. Jamia Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will be awarded Padma Shri, Satya Narayan Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawala will be awarded Padma Awards this year.

On the occasion of Republic Day, individuals who have excelled in various fields are selected for various civic honors, including four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shri. The following is a list of recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards in the field of education:

Padma Vibhushan

  1. Shri Radheshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

  1. Ms. Pratibha Rai Literature and Education Odisha
  2. Swami Sachchidanand Literature and Education Gujarat
  3. Shri Vashisht Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Shri

  1. Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
  2. Mr. T. Senka A. Literature and Education Nagaland
  3. Shri JK Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
  4. Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
  5. Shri Akhon Asghar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
  6. Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
  7. Mr. Maria Christopher Biersky Literature and Education Poland
  8. Shri Khalil Dhantejavi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat
  9. 9 Shri Dhaneshwar Ingati Literature and Education Assam
  10. Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
  11. Shri Girdhari Ram Ghoj (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand
  12. Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
  13. Shri Narsingh Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha
  14. Shri Awadh Kishor Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
  15. Ms. Tara Johar Literature and Education Delhi
  16. Mr. Rutger K. Artenhorst Literature and Education Ireland
  17. Shri P Narayan Ugly Literature and Education Kerala
  18. Mr. V.L. Nagka Literature and Education Mizoram
  19. Mr. Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand
  20. Shri Vidyananda Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
  21. Shri Kali P. Senior Literature and Education West Bengal
  22. Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi
  23. Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir
  24. Ms. Tatiana L. Shouman Literature and Education Russia
  25. Shri Siddhalingayya (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka
  26. Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
  27. Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana
  28. Ms. Badplin War Materials and Education Meghalaya
On the 73rd Republic Day, he was awarded one Padma Vibhushan, three Padma Bhushans and 28 Padma Shri awards for his contribution in the field of education.

