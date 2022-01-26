List of Padma Award winners: Padma Awards 2022: 32 are in the field of literature and education, see full list

Highlights List of Padma Shri Award 2022 announced.

32 people received Padma Shri awards in education and literature.

Padma Awards 2022: On the eve of this year’s 73rd Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind has announced the recipients of the highest civilian award in the field of education and literature, the Padma Award 2021. A total of 128 Padma awards were given this year, out of which 32 are in the field of literature and education. Jamia Vice Chancellor Prof Najma Akhtar will be awarded Padma Shri, Satya Narayan Nadella, Sundararajan Pichai, Cyrus Poonawala will be awarded Padma Awards this year.



On the occasion of Republic Day, individuals who have excelled in various fields are selected for various civic honors, including four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shri. The following is a list of recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards in the field of education:

Padma Vibhushan

Shri Radheshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Bhushan

Ms. Pratibha Rai Literature and Education Odisha Swami Sachchidanand Literature and Education Gujarat Shri Vashisht Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh

Padma Awards: What is the difference between Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri?

Padma Shri

Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi Mr. T. Senka A. Literature and Education Nagaland Shri JK Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu Shri Akhon Asghar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab Mr. Maria Christopher Biersky Literature and Education Poland Shri Khalil Dhantejavi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat 9 Shri Dhaneshwar Ingati Literature and Education Assam Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh Shri Girdhari Ram Ghoj (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar Shri Narsingh Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha Shri Awadh Kishor Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh Ms. Tara Johar Literature and Education Delhi Mr. Rutger K. Artenhorst Literature and Education Ireland Shri P Narayan Ugly Literature and Education Kerala Mr. V.L. Nagka Literature and Education Mizoram Mr. Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand Shri Vidyananda Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh Shri Kali P. Senior Literature and Education West Bengal Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir Ms. Tatiana L. Shouman Literature and Education Russia Shri Siddhalingayya (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana Ms. Badplin War Materials and Education Meghalaya

Happy Republic Day 2022: 10 Interesting Facts About Your National Anthem That Few People Know

On the 73rd Republic Day, he was awarded one Padma Vibhushan, three Padma Bhushans and 28 Padma Shri awards for his contribution in the field of education.