List of Padma Award winners: Padma Awards 2022: 32 are in the field of literature and education, see full list

On the occasion of Republic Day, individuals who have excelled in various fields are selected for various civic honors, including four Padma Vibhushans, 17 Padma Bhushans and 107 Padma Shri. The following is a list of recipients of Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awards in the field of education:
Padma Vibhushan
- Shri Radheshyam Khemka (Posthumous) Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
Padma Bhushan
- Ms. Pratibha Rai Literature and Education Odisha
- Swami Sachchidanand Literature and Education Gujarat
- Shri Vashisht Tripathi Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
Padma Shri
- Prof. Najma Akhtar Literature and Education Delhi
- Mr. T. Senka A. Literature and Education Nagaland
- Shri JK Bajaj Literature and Education Delhi
- Shri Sirpi Balasubramaniam Literature and Education Tamil Nadu
- Shri Akhon Asghar Ali Basharat Literature and Education Ladakh
- Shri Harmohinder Singh Bedi Literature and Education Punjab
- Mr. Maria Christopher Biersky Literature and Education Poland
- Shri Khalil Dhantejavi (Posthumous) Literature and Education Gujarat
- 9 Shri Dhaneshwar Ingati Literature and Education Assam
- Shri Narasimha Rao Garikapati Literature and Education Andhra Pradesh
- Shri Girdhari Ram Ghoj (Posthumous) Literature and Education Jharkhand
- Shri Shaibal Gupta (Posthumous) Literature and Education Bihar
- Shri Narsingh Prasad Guru Literature and Education Odisha
- Shri Awadh Kishor Jadia Literature and Education Madhya Pradesh
- Ms. Tara Johar Literature and Education Delhi
- Mr. Rutger K. Artenhorst Literature and Education Ireland
- Shri P Narayan Ugly Literature and Education Kerala
- Mr. V.L. Nagka Literature and Education Mizoram
- Mr. Chirapat Prapandavidya Literature and Education Thailand
- Shri Vidyananda Sarek Literature and Education Himachal Pradesh
- Shri Kali P. Senior Literature and Education West Bengal
- Shri Dilip Shahani Literature and Education Delhi
- Shri Vishwamurti Shastri Literature and Education Jammu and Kashmir
- Ms. Tatiana L. Shouman Literature and Education Russia
- Shri Siddhalingayya (Posthumous) Literature and Education Karnataka
- Ms. Vidya Vindu Singh Literature and Education Uttar Pradesh
- Shri Raghuvendra Tanwar Literature and Education Haryana
- Ms. Badplin War Materials and Education Meghalaya
On the 73rd Republic Day, he was awarded one Padma Vibhushan, three Padma Bhushans and 28 Padma Shri awards for his contribution in the field of education.
