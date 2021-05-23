List of rewards and how to redeem



Though Free Hearth affords an fascinating vary of in-game content material, together with characters, units, skins, and extra, customers should usually pay diamonds to receive these rewards. All customers cannot buy in-game foreign money.

Garena recurrently provides occasions that provide another. Moreover, they launch redeem codes thought-about to be the simplest route since they require much less effort and may be obtained by merely visiting the official web site.

Right here is the most recent Free Hearth redeem code for the Indian server.

Newest Free Hearth working redeem code for Indian server

Rewards embody Leap of Religion Surfboard, Water Fest 2021 Avatar, and Guitar Basher

Free Hearth India server redeem code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Be aware: Because the title suggests, this code is meant for the consumer on the Indian servers. These rewards are unavailable to gamers from different areas. Customers will encounter an error outdoors of the desired space that makes an attempt to declare rewards, “Failed to redeem. This code can’t be utilized in your area.”

Utilizing Free Hearth redeem code for Indian server

Listed here are the steps on how to redeem the code to get the rewards:

Step 1: Redeem codes may be claimed through the rewards redemption web site of the sport. The hyperlink for that may be discovered under.

Web site: Click on right here

Log in utilizing any of the out there platforms

Step 2: The following step is to register with the Free Hearth ID to redeem the rewards. Gamers can use their most well-liked platforms, together with Fb, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Enter the redeem code within the textual content discipline and press affirm button

Step 3: As soon as the consumer has logged in, paste the code above into the textual content discipline and press the affirm button instantly.

Press okay to affirm

Step 4: Inside 24 hours, the rewards ought to be credited to their account. They are often obtained from the mail part.

Redeem codes have a restricted validity interval, after which they expire. To keep away from an error, codes should be utilized by this date.

Be aware: Gamers with visitor accounts won’t be able to attain rewards by the redeem code. Because of this, they’ll contemplate linking their accounts to one of the possible means.

