List of States That Are Yet to Take Final Decision on Class 12th Board Exam





Board Exam 2021: Many states together with West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh are but to take a closing name on Class 12 board exams 2021, thus, persevering with the suspense amongst college students who're ready earnestly for the large determination. The Centre had earlier introduced the cancellation of CBSE, CISCE Class 12 exams main to many states following go well with and cancelling board exams in keeping with the federal government's determination. Nevertheless, college students of many states proceed to reel underneath anxiousness as they await the ultimate determination by their respective boards.

Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai who had moved the Supreme Courtroom on behalf of college students and their mother and father at this time got here dwell on Twitter to reply questions raised by college students. Her petition seeks cancellation of State board and NIOS board exams and calls for a uniform appraisal system. Within the dwell session, Anubha requested college students not to fear and added that if a state decides not to cancel the exams then they are going to have to be answerable to the Courtroom and provides justification for a similar.

Many state GOVTs are cancelling exams which is an effective name . For others who won’t cancel we’re already there in SC So let’s wait — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai (@anubha1812) June 4, 2021

List of state boards which can be but to cancel Class 12 board exams 2021:

West Bengal- The authorities cancelled Wednesday’s press convention to announce the schedule of class 10 and 12 board examinations in West Bengal amid the Covid-19 pandemic. No cause was assigned for the cancellation. College students proceed to stay unsure if their exams might be carried out or not.

Tamil Nadu- The Tamil Nadu authorities has mentioned that it has not taken any determination but on Class 12 board examinations, as some academics and oldsters within the state have been pulling in numerous instructions on the conduct of the exams.

Andhra Pradesh- Suspense looms over the conduct of Class 10, 12 board exams in Andhra Pradesh too.

Assam- Hundreds of college students who might be showing for Class 10 (SEBA) and Class 12 (AHSEC) board examinations from Assam have demanded the cancellation of exams within the north-eastern state. The scholars mentioned that the “ongoing suspense and the delay” relating to the board exams have introduced them immense pressure and likewise despair.