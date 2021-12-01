List of Top Engineering Colleges 2021: Top Engineering Colleges: These are the top IITs and NITs in the country, List of best colleges before admission – Top iit nit engineering colleges in India nirf ranking 2021

Highlights JoSAA counseling will begin after the JSEE main result

There will be competition for admission in IITs and NITs

Before admission, the Ministry of Education has announced the list of top colleges

List of best IITs and NITs for BTech: JEE main results 2021 will be announced soon. In addition, JEE Advanced 2021 registration for IIT Admission 2021 has also started. Soon BE and BTech admissions will start in engineering colleges across the country. Before taking admission, find out which IITs and NITs are ranked in the top 10 to 20. In this article, we are giving you a complete list of the best IITs and NITs. The list is based on the recently released NIRF Ranking 2021 by the Government of India (Ministry of Education).



This standard is given by the Government of India to a college or university taking into account various criteria. The Ministry publishes this list every year. These standards are-

Teaching, learning and resources

Research and business practice

Graduation results

Reach and inclusiveness

Peer understanding

There are many issues in this too. Click here for full details based on the NIRF rank awarded to the educational institution. In the list below, the ranking is based solely on engineering colleges.

Top IIT List 2021: Here are the top IITs

1. IIT Madras – NIRF Rank 1

2. IIT Delhi – Rank 2

3. IIT Bombay – Rank 3

4. IIT Kanpur – Rank 4

5. IIT Kharagpur – Rank 5

6. IIT Roorkee – Rank 6

7. IIT Guwahati – Rank 7

8. IIT Hyderabad – Rank 8

9. IIT ISM – Rank 11

10. IIT Indore – Rank 13

11. IIT BHU – Rank 14

12. IIT Ropar – Rank 19

13. IIT Patna – Rank 21

14. IIT Gandhinagar – Rank 22

15. IIT Bhubaneswar – Rank 28

16. IIT Mandi – Rank 41

17. IIT Jodhpur – Rank 43

Top NIT List 2021: Here are the top NITs

1. NIT Tiruchirappalli – NIRF Rank 9

2. NIT Karnataka – Rank 10

3. NIT Rourkela – Rank 20

4. NIT Warangal – Rank 23

5. NIT Calicut – Rank 25

6. NIT Durgapur – Rank 29

7. Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur – Rank 30

8. Malviya NIT, Jaipur – Rank 37

9. Motilal Nehru NIT, Prayagraj – Rank 42

10. NIT Kurukshetra – Rank 44

11. Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat – Rank 47

12. NIT Silchar – Rank 48

13. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar – Rank 49

14. NIT Meghalaya – Rank 59

15. Maulana Azad NIT, Bhopal – Rank 60

16. NIT Raipur – Rank 64

17. NIT Srinagar – Rank 69

18. NIT Patna – Rank 72

19. NIT Goa – Rank 85

20. NIT Agartala – Rank 92

21. NIT Hamirpur – Rank 99

