List of Top Engineering Colleges 2021: Top Engineering Colleges: These are the top IITs and NITs in the country, List of best colleges before admission – Top iit nit engineering colleges in India nirf ranking 2021

Highlights
- JoSAA counseling will begin after the JSEE main result
- There will be competition for admission in IITs and NITs
- Before admission, the Ministry of Education has announced the list of top colleges
This standard is given by the Government of India to a college or university taking into account various criteria. The Ministry publishes this list every year. These standards are-
Teaching, learning and resources
Research and business practice
Graduation results
Reach and inclusiveness
Peer understanding
There are many issues in this too. Click here for full details based on the NIRF rank awarded to the educational institution. In the list below, the ranking is based solely on engineering colleges.
Top IIT List 2021: Here are the top IITs
1. IIT Madras – NIRF Rank 1
2. IIT Delhi – Rank 2
3. IIT Bombay – Rank 3
4. IIT Kanpur – Rank 4
5. IIT Kharagpur – Rank 5
6. IIT Roorkee – Rank 6
7. IIT Guwahati – Rank 7
8. IIT Hyderabad – Rank 8
9. IIT ISM – Rank 11
10. IIT Indore – Rank 13
11. IIT BHU – Rank 14
12. IIT Ropar – Rank 19
13. IIT Patna – Rank 21
14. IIT Gandhinagar – Rank 22
15. IIT Bhubaneswar – Rank 28
16. IIT Mandi – Rank 41
17. IIT Jodhpur – Rank 43
Top NIT List 2021: Here are the top NITs
1. NIT Tiruchirappalli – NIRF Rank 9
2. NIT Karnataka – Rank 10
3. NIT Rourkela – Rank 20
4. NIT Warangal – Rank 23
5. NIT Calicut – Rank 25
6. NIT Durgapur – Rank 29
7. Visvesvaraya NIT, Nagpur – Rank 30
8. Malviya NIT, Jaipur – Rank 37
9. Motilal Nehru NIT, Prayagraj – Rank 42
10. NIT Kurukshetra – Rank 44
11. Sardar Vallabhbhai NIT, Surat – Rank 47
12. NIT Silchar – Rank 48
13. Dr. B. R. Ambedkar NIT, Jalandhar – Rank 49
14. NIT Meghalaya – Rank 59
15. Maulana Azad NIT, Bhopal – Rank 60
16. NIT Raipur – Rank 64
17. NIT Srinagar – Rank 69
18. NIT Patna – Rank 72
19. NIT Goa – Rank 85
20. NIT Agartala – Rank 92
21. NIT Hamirpur – Rank 99
