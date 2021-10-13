List of US spies caught by China and Iran, now killing one by one

A secret memo has been issued to the spies asking them not to trust their sources too much. They should not underestimate foreign intelligence agencies.

The American Intelligence Agency (CIA), considered the best in the world, is going through a crisis these days. Let us tell you that the CIA has admitted that an intelligence list of the agency’s spies has been caught in the hands of its enemies like China and Iran. Through this list, American enemy countries are killing spies who give information.

Murder in these countries: Concerned about this killing one by one, the CIA has issued an intelligence memo to its spies spread all over the world. It warns about the danger from the enemies. In the ‘secret’ memo, it is believed that a large number of countries like China, Pakistan, Russia, Iran and Afghanistan have killed their informers. Those who are still alive have been arrested by the intelligence agencies of these countries. Many have become double edents.

In one of its reports, the New York Times has said that in the last several years, such cases have been analyzed by the Counterintelligence Mission. The number clearly states in the memes that, after all, how many spies have been put to death. The killing of CIA spies on US enemy bases is an unusual occurrence.

Former officials associated with the intelligence agency said that due to the killing of spies, the rest of the spies had to be removed from the agency and sent to other places. It has been said in the secret memo that spies should not blindly believe in their sources, do not underestimate foreign intelligence agencies. The spies are prevented from moving fast.

Significantly, in the last few years, Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan have detected and killed American spies in their countries. Apart from this, there were also some cases in which American spies met with other countries and started working as double agents. The CIA has admitted that some Americans gave information about spies to Iran and China, and helped them catch them.