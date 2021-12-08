Listen to The Daily: Why does American military assistance to Ukraine matter?

President Vladimir V. of sending Russian troops to besiege the border with Ukraine. Putin’s decision was motivated by a fear: Ukraine maintains close ties with the West, buys American weapons, and consults with US military officials. But why is military aid so important for Ukraine – and so dangerous for Russia?

It is a long story, more than a thousand years of conflict and conflict. The word “Ukraine” means border land, and the country has long been the border between rival empires between Western Europe and Russia. For most of the 20th century, Russia conquered and controlled Ukraine as part of the Soviet Union. But in 1991, Ukraine stepped west and declared independence from Russia.

Since then, the United States and Western Europe have encouraged the development of an independent, democratic system in Ukraine to prevent a resurgence of the Russian Empire and to limit Moscow’s expansionist imperial power. In response, Russia has demanded deeper economic ties with Ukraine, sought to reunite one land, and many Russians feel isolated.

This geopolitical war erupted in 2014, when a popular revolution overthrew the Russian-backed president of Ukraine – and a source of continued Russian influence. Since then, the United States has continued to support Ukraine’s independence, providing military assistance to Ukrainian forces defending the border from Russian aggression.