Listen to the Essential Terrence Blanchard
Like Wayne Shorter—to whom his latest album, “Absence” is dedicated—Terrence Blanchard is the rare jazz star whose reputation as a musician almost overshadows his reputation as a daring and stylish improviser. Around.
Blanchard, whose opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” opens the Metropolitan Opera’s season on Monday, emerged as a jazz phenom in the early 1980s after Vinton Marsalis left the trumpet in Art Blakey’s Fabled Jazz Messengers. occupied the chair. Barely 20, he was still a double threat: writing compositions of coiled energy and cleverly woven rhythmic interplay, and improvising fiercely, chopping sharp turns and slipping into sly glissando.
He soon became the musical half of Spike Lee, a relationship that helped make scoring in the film a primary business. And in the 21st century, he has established himself as one of jazz’s most respected teachers and spokesmen. Here are some glimpses of his discography.
“Ninth Ward Strut” (1988)
For much of the 1980s, Blanchard led a band with alto saxophonist Donald Harrison—a fellow 20-something New Orleans native and jazz messenger—that became one of the standard-bearing groups of jazz’s Young Lions movement. . In “Ninth Ward Strut”, Blanchard pays homage to the signature sound of his hometown with a swinging second-line rhythmic premise, furthering his own identity as a musician. The track is rhythmically suspenseful and harmonically chained in a way that would become characteristic.
‘The Nation’ (1992)
Spike Lee tapped Blanchard to record the trumpet parts for Denzel Washington’s character in “Mo’ Better Blues” (1990), including the film’s title tune, a kind of Young Lions-era classic. Has been made. Lee soon began asking Blanchard to write the score—and he didn’t stop. “Malcolm X” (1992) was one of Blanchard’s first films to explore an expanded palette of choral harmony, strings and brass. He soon rearranged the music for the jazz sextet, and recorded it as “The Malcolm X Jazz Suite”, a restless and ambitious album for Columbia Records.
‘A Child with the Blues’ (1997)
Blanchard recorded this track with neo-soul Doyne Erika Badu for the soundtrack to “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”, librettist Kasi Lemmons’ 1997 film “Eves Bayou.” Joking around with Badu, he pulls Sassy Glisando by the horns and pushes her into a rhythmic exchange of beats. (It later reappeared on a deluxe edition of the album “Baduizm”.)
‘Dear Mom’ (2007)
After scoring “When the Leaves Broke”, Lee’s 2006 documentary about Hurricane Katrina, Blanchard adapted his compositions into a suit, as he did with “Malcolm X” music. They released the results the following year as “A Tale of God’s Will”.
Katrina was extremely personal to Blanchard, whose mother lost her home in the storm. Simultaneous adoration and rapture course on “Dear Mom,” as Blanchard plays a pas de deux with a large string section. The album won Blanchard his second of five Grammys for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album.
“Can Somebody Hear Me” (2018)
Over the years, Blanchard has placed a premium on working with young musicians, and in his current quintet, E-Collective, he has amassed a rubble of cutting-edge improvisers who can learn how to make jazz-rock fusion work on a regular basis. , imagine it again. On “Can Anyone Hear Me” from a recent live album, Blanchard’s horn engages in an electric bodysuit of distortion and effects, but the precision and counter-intuition of her soloing shines through.
