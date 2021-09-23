Listen to the Essential Terrence Blanchard

Blanchard, whose opera “Fire Shut Up in My Bones” opens the Metropolitan Opera’s season on Monday, emerged as a jazz phenom in the early 1980s after Vinton Marsalis left the trumpet in Art Blakey’s Fabled Jazz Messengers. occupied the chair. Barely 20, he was still a double threat: writing compositions of coiled energy and cleverly woven rhythmic interplay, and improvising fiercely, chopping sharp turns and slipping into sly glissando.

He soon became the musical half of Spike Lee, a relationship that helped make scoring in the film a primary business. And in the 21st century, he has established himself as one of jazz’s most respected teachers and spokesmen. Here are some glimpses of his discography.