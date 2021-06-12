Listen up, ARMY! Here’s all that you can expect from the upcoming two-day online concert





To have fun the eighth anniversary of BTS, the Bangtan Boys are internet hosting a two-day live-streaming occasion referred to as, BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, which can be held on June 13 and 14. Whereas ARMY is sort of kicked about this concert, we've got provide you with thrilling particulars of it, which can take your anticipation to the subsequent stage. Speaking about the first day, it's mentioned that the band can have Korean tracks and performances whereas on the subsequent day, they'll carry out on their worldwide tracks, which could embody Dynamite and Butter.

June 13 HD Single-view: US$46.10

2D Move HD Single-view: US$83.70

Members solely:

June 13 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

June 14 HD Multi-view: US$46.10

2D Move HD Multi-view: US$83.70

June 13 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (restricted)

June 14 4K single-view + HD Multi-view: US$55.30 (restricted)

BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo time:

The reside occasion will begin at 6:30 pm KST on June 13 and 14. Here’s a country-wise breakdown:

India: 3:00 pm IST

The US: 5:30 am ET

Canada: 5:30 am (in Ottawa)

The UK: 10:30 am BST

Brazil: 6:30 BRT

UAE: 1:30 pm

Australia: 7:30 pm

Singapore: 5:30 pm SGT

Philippines: 5:30 pm

Russia: 12:30 pm

China: 5:30 pm

Italy: 11:30 am

France: 11:30 am

Denmark: 11:30 am

Mexico: 4:30 am

The tickets of the occasion can be found on Weverse Store and after buying it you can reside stream BTS' 2021 Muster on the streaming platform VenewLive. Aside the from this, there can be two particular occasions referred to as 'ARMY on Air' and 'ARMY IN ECHO', the place we are going to see the band members interacting with their followers.

