Lithuania vs China: a Baltic minnow defies a rising superpower

VILNIUS, Lithuania – It was never a secret that China has tight control over what it can read and write on its cellphones. But it came as a shock to authorities in Lithuania when they discovered that a popular Chinese-made handset sold in the Baltic nation had a hidden though inactive feature: a censorship registry of 449 terms banned by the Chinese Communist Party.

Lithuania’s government swiftly advised officials using the phone to anger China – and not for the first time. Lithuania has also embraced Taiwan, a vibrant democracy that Beijing regards as a renegade province, and exited a Chinese-led regional forum that it sees as divisive to the European Union.

Furious, Beijing has recalled its ambassador, halted travel by a Chinese freight train to the country and made it nearly impossible for many Lithuanian exporters to sell their goods in China. Chinese state media have attacked Lithuania, ridiculing its small size and accusing it of being an “anti-China pawn” in Europe.

In the battlefield of geopolitics, Lithuania versus China is hardly a fair fight – a small Baltic nation with less than 3 million people against a growing superpower with 1.4 billion. Lithuania’s military has no tanks or fighter jets, and its economy is 270 times smaller than that of China.