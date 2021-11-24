Lithuania Welcomes Belarusians as It Rebuffs Middle Easterners
RUKLA, Lithuania – Migrants blocked the Dysna River, which borders Belarus, overnight. They thought they could go beyond the cold water, but the place they hurriedly chose was so deep that they had to swim.
On the other hand, about two weeks ago, around dawn, they found a house with a light and asked the police. It was President Alexander G. He was fleeing Lukashenko’s dictatorial regime and taking refuge in neighboring Lithuania, a member of the European Union. They were taken to a makeshift camp at the Border Guard station, joined by dozens of Iraqis, some Chechens and some from Southeast Asia.
“We’ve been here for weeks, months,” a migrant told them, according to Alexander Dobrianik of Belarus. “We know you’ll be out in just two days.”
Two streams of migration and two forms of human desperation are coming together in the swamps and forests of Northeast Europe. There are Iraqis and others whom Mr Lukashenko is taking from Belarus to Lithuania and Poland, a migration crisis created by a dictator eager to provoke the West. And then there are the people of Belarus fleeing Mr. Lukashenko, thousands arrested by a wave of repression inside Belarus.
Moving from east to west, the two groups briefly share the same fate, coming together in border camps and migration centers. But soon their lives took a turn for the worse: most Belarusians are quickly guaranteed residency in Lithuania and allowed to move freely, while others spend months in solitary confinement, awaiting almost certain denials of their asylum claims.
The different behavior underscores the West’s staunch support for Belarusian opposition – and describes the tough moral choices made by European countries determined to oppose migration from other continents. Lithuania, a small, ethnically homogeneous nation, is at the forefront of both migration waves, considering itself a base for the West, sheltering Belarusian dissidents while denying access to others.
“They mingle and are accepted by society,” said Evelina Goodzinskite, head of Lithuania’s immigration department. “We’re just xenophobic,” she said.
Mr. Since the uprising against Lukashenko’s fraudulent 2020 re-election, Lithuania has issued more than 6,700 “humanitarian” visas to Belarusians, including anyone with potential potential sympathy for the opposition. 71 is recognized Asylum requests from Belarusians this year. The U.S. State Department last week praised the country, including opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, for “providing safe haven to several Belarussian pro-democracy activists.”
In contrast, of the 2,639 asylum requests processed by Lithuanians from non-Belarusians since the flow began, Ms. Goodzinskite said, only 10 were approved. Most of the arrivals came before August, when Lithuania began blocking entry into the country at unauthorized crossing points, even from asylum seekers – with human rights groups widely criticizing the “pushback” policy.
According to Lithuania’s border guard service, migrants have been barred from entering the country about 7,000 times since August. But the Belarusians are not pushed back; When they are caught entering the country illegally, they are allowed to stay and seek asylum, said Rustamas Liubajewas, the service’s commander.
“This situation is completely different from the incoming migrants,” said General Liubajewas. “In many cases, those people are just looking for a better life.”
Migrant advocates argue that the distinction between economic migrants and refugees is often false, that many people traveling through Belarus are fleeing failed states and violence and should be eligible for international protection. But Caritas, a Roman Catholic charity that supports arrested immigrants, also said many may not be able to do so.
“The big problem with this migration crisis is that these migrants have a lot of money and they are being used for political purposes,” said Demante Bukekite, general secretary of Caritas in Lithuania.
This summer, Shri. Lukashenko’s government added flights to destinations in the Middle East and reduced visa requirements, which appeared to be a calculated attempt to attract migrants who would later try to travel to neighboring EU countries, Lithuania, Poland and Latvia. Most people try to travel to western countries like Germany.
Lithuania, a two-hour drive from the Belarussian capital Minsk, is a major destination, although in recent weeks, Western officials say Belarus has directed most migrants to Poland, where their struggle with Polish police has made headlines around the world.
During the migration crush, the routes of Belarusians and other migrants intersect with facilities in Lithuania. In a migrant camp, a Syrian bather explained to a friend in his Belarusian tent that his family had saved their lives to go to Europe and that there was now “no way back.” Mr Dobrianik met with men fleeing their native Chechnya region in Russia, who had met with President Vladimir V. Voices were raised against Putin.
Lithuania, with a population of less than three million, struggled to manage thousands of new arrivals, and this month the government declared a state of emergency. Lithuanian leaders have called immigrants “hybrid weapons” used by Mr Lukashenko to “attack the democratic world”.
Ayad, a 25-year-old Syrian who flew from Belarus to Lithuania in July, said he did not see himself as such. “On Facebook, it is written that refugees are weapons,” he said in an interview at the Rukla refugee center in central Lithuania. “But that doesn’t mean I’m the same.”
Iyad, who asked not to publish his last name to protect his parents in Syria, fled the country to Russia in 2018. Disappointed by being scrapped as an undocumented immigrant in Moscow, where he said he works at factories and shawarma stands, I read on Facebook that Mr. Lukashenko had opened the border with his country’s EU over the summer.
He and two fellow Syrians found a driver to take them to Minsk. Ayad studied satellite images to find out what the perforated place on the Belarus-Lithuania border was, took a cab from Minsk and walked there.
“It was an opportunity for me,” he said.
Ayad is one of a handful of non-Belarusians whose asylum applications have been approved. He was moved a few weeks ago from the former prison’s relocation center to Rukla, where more than 700 migrants are being held in more than 100 blue, gray and white containers.
When Andrei Susha, a Belarusian, arrived at the Rukla center in April, there were less than 100 people. Mr Susan, who is in prison for an insulting online post about officers, made another daring escape from Belarus this year: after receiving a summons from a police station, he caught his motorbike paraglider, cycling in a field about 10 miles away. Border, and flew.
To avoid identification, he flew down from tree trunks, changed language on road signs, confirmed he was in Lithuania, and flew as far into the country as his fuel could carry him. After turning on his own, he stopped at the Rukla center because he did not have the money to go elsewhere.
The center began to fill up in the summer. In Mr. Susha’s room, only his house and initially a roommate, seven people lived until August, the beds piled on top of each other. Some of its new neighbors looked like genuine refugees: Uighurs in China, Kurds in Turkey, Sikhs in Afghanistan, and Muslims in Myanmar.
“My nerves are gone,” said Mr. Susha. “The situation was unbearable.”
In August, he managed to find a room to rent in the nearby town of Kaunas, and he moved out.
Mr. Susha’s asylum request was granted last week – a process delayed for many Belarusians due to the crush of applicants. In the Rukla center, there were many Eritreans in a small group of sheltered non-Belarusian migrants.
A 21-year-old woman said she fled to Ethiopia first to avoid indefinite military service in Eritrea, then to Belarus after the civil war broke out in Ethiopia. The woman, who did not want to be named because of fears of her family in Eritrea, stayed in Belarus for a few months until she found a way to enter Lithuania.
She said, “We have run away from the dictatorial government and we are stuck in the dictatorial government.”
Tomas Dapkus contributed to the report.
#Lithuania #Welcomes #Belarusians #Rebuffs #Middle #Easterners
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.