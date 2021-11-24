RUKLA, Lithuania – Migrants blocked the Dysna River, which borders Belarus, overnight. They thought they could go beyond the cold water, but the place they hurriedly chose was so deep that they had to swim.

On the other hand, about two weeks ago, around dawn, they found a house with a light and asked the police. It was President Alexander G. He was fleeing Lukashenko’s dictatorial regime and taking refuge in neighboring Lithuania, a member of the European Union. They were taken to a makeshift camp at the Border Guard station, joined by dozens of Iraqis, some Chechens and some from Southeast Asia.

“We’ve been here for weeks, months,” a migrant told them, according to Alexander Dobrianik of Belarus. “We know you’ll be out in just two days.”