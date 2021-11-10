Little Amal, a Refugee Puppet, Looks for Home



The British tabloid The Mail on Sunday, columnist Peter Hitchens wrote that he had seen an execution program. “The Syrian refugees are young men, not little girls,” he argued. “I wonder how a big puppet of such a person would be welcomed.”

Zhuabi, the project’s artistic director, said changing attitudes is not the issue. “As artists we felt this was an issue we had to engage in,” he said. “If I were a cobbler, I’d be making shoes for her.”

“I’m glad we touched the heart,” he said. “I hope we’re touched too.”

In a field arena in Manchester, when Little Amal took her last steps, she was surrounded by a herd of wooden dolls. Suddenly a plume of smoke appeared in front of her.

The image of a woman’s face shone on it for a moment. There was a faint sound coming from the speakers in the arena.

“Girls, you’re far away – far from home – and it’s cold, so stay warm,” the voice said in Arabic. “I’m proud of you.” She was the mother of little Amal, now, apparently, a ghost or a memory. She continued, “Be kind to people and always remember where you came from.”

A crowd of 4,000 turned to Little Amal, who stood up straight and humiliated as the puppets pulled her to full height. She is taking a deep breath, her chest tightened and she let out a sigh. And then she moved to her new city to try to build a new home.

Alex Marshall reports from London and Manchester, England, as well as Calais, France; Carlotta Gal in Gaziantep, Turkey; And Elizabeth Povoledo in Rome. Nicki Kitsantonis contributed to the report in Athens.