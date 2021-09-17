Entertainment

‘Little Girl’ review: Growing up and finding peace

8 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
‘Little Girl’ review: Growing up and finding peace
Written by admin
‘Little Girl’ review: Growing up and finding peace

‘Little Girl’ review: Growing up and finding peace

This sensitive documentary by French filmmaker Sebastian Lifshitz naturally explores the struggles of a 7-year-old transgender girl.
#Girl #review #Growing #finding #peace

READ Also  Sara Ali Khan also topped in studies, got 100% marks in this subject

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment