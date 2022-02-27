Little guest coming to Dipika and Shoaib’s house? After the news of pregnancy, the actress made a big announcement

The name of Sasural Simar Ka fame actress Dipika Kakar is one of the superstar actresses of television. It is the popularity of Deepika that she also won the popular reality show Bigg Boss. Apart from her professional life, Deepika remains in the headlines for her personal life as well.

Once again the news of Deepika’s personal life and her pregnancy is in a lot of churches. In such a situation, Deepika herself has broken her silence on the news of her pregnancy and has called them just rumours. Deepika has told that she is not pregnant at the moment.

Dipika Kakar has reacted to the news of her pregnancy. He says that she is not pregnant. The news of her pregnancy is just a rumour. She said that whenever something like this happens, she and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim will announce it together. In an interview given to Bollywood Bubble, she said that it is time for her to become a mother. Fans will have to wait longer.

Dipika Kakkar further said that if something like this happens then people themselves will know. It doesn’t happen because of what someone says. Now just wait. Actually, recently a music video of Deepika and Shoaib ‘Rab Ne Milai Dhadkan’ was released, after seeing which fans said that Deepika is seen hiding her baby bump in the song.

Dipika Kakar’s statement has disappointed her fans. Shoaib Ibrahim has also rubbished the news of Deepika’s pregnancy. He has also appealed that people should not spread such rumours. He says that if there is any such good news, then he himself will inform the fans about it and share the happiness.

Dipika and Shoaib have completed three years of marriage. Both are very active on social media. Both also have their own YouTube channel. Both keep sharing their videos on YouTube. In which he tells the fans about his daily life. His videos are also liked by the fans.

Deepika and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in the year 2018 after dating each other for many years. The religion of Deepika and Shoaib is different, so this marriage was also in a lot of controversies.

