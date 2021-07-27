Little Island Unveils Free Monthlong Festival With Over 450 Artists

Little Island was envisioned as a paradise for the performing arts on the Hudson River, and in its early months it was also touted as a playground for performers who were kept away from the stage for too long time.

Operators on the island announced Tuesday that it will host a free month-long arts festival starting in mid-August that will feature more than 450 artists in more than 160 performances.

There will be dancing, including works curated by Misty Copeland, Robert Garland and Georgina Pazcoguin. There will be music, including pianists Jenny Lin and Adam Tendler, composer Tyshawn Sorey and saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin and his band. And there will be live-action comedy, with TV stars like Ziwe and Bowen Yang in the lineup.

The festival – which is produced by Mikki Shepard, formerly executive producer of the Apollo Theater – is another major effort by New York’s performing arts community to revive the arts after the pandemic has darkened theaters and venues. together for over a year. For performers, it’s an opportunity to get paid to create new works and explore where their art is heading after months of pandemic restrictions and in the wake of racial justice protests that have swept the country.