Little Mix’s collaboration with Anne-Marie ‘is paused after crew member tests positive for Covid’



Their long-awaited collaboration has been within the works for years.

However now Little Mix’s new undertaking with Anne-Marie has reportedly been suspended after a crew member reportedly examined positive for coronavirus.

The pop lady group and The Voice decide, 30, have been set to shoot a video for a brand new monitor on Monday however have been pressured to close it down on the ‘eleventh hour’.

Pushed again: Little Mix’s long-awaited collaboration with Anne-Marie has been suspended after a crew member reportedly examined positive for coronavirus

In response to The Solar, manufacturing at the moment are clambering to discover a new date which inserts into the celebs’ busy schedules.

They’re additionally remaining aware of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, 27, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, are each pregnant and clinically susceptible to the illness.

A music insider instructed the publication: ‘Little Combine and Anne-Marie have been presupposed to be capturing the video for their new single on Monday.

‘However simply hours earlier than, one of many crew examined positive for Covid, which means the whole lot needed to be cancelled.

On maintain: The pop lady group and The Voice decide, 30, (pictured) have been set to shoot a video for a brand new monitor on Monday however have been pressured to close it down on the ‘eleventh hour’

‘Perrie and Leigh-Anne being pregnant means it is much more of a fear for them.’

MailOnline have contacted Little Combine and Anne Marie’s reps for additional remark.

Details about the brand new report and video stays firmly underneath wraps, however it’s anticipated to be launched in July.

It’s doubtless it would seem on Anne-Marie’s upcoming album, Remedy, which hits the airwaves on July 23.

Planning forward: In response to The Solar , manufacturing at the moment are clambering to discover a new date which inserts into the celebs’ busy schedules

Keep protected: They’re additionally remaining aware of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly as Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards, 27, (proper) and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, (left) are each pregnant

The Voice decide and Little Combine have remained associates for a few years, with Anne-Marie recording a podcast with Jade Thirlwall final yr.

Leigh-Anne additionally teamed up with Anne-Marie on The Voice earlier this yr as she appeared as a visitor mentor.

Hinting at a collaboration with the trio in December, the 30-year-old stated: I like harmonies. I’ve all the time needed to do my very own so it is going to be good to have them do it with me unexpectedly.’

Perrie introduced she’s anticipating her first little one with her accomplice Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a candy Instagram publish final month.

Additionally in Might, her bandmate Leigh-Anne revealed she is anticipating her first little one. And in a TikTok interview final week, the duo shared their being pregnant cravings with followers.

Thrilling: Perrie introduced she’s anticipating her first little one with her accomplice Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in a candy Instagram publish final month

Child on the best way: Additionally in Might, her bandmate Leigh-Anne revealed she is anticipating her first little one READ Also SK Sabir Boss vs UnGraduate Gamer: Headshot percentage, win rate, K/D ratio, and more Free Fire stats compared

Leigh-Anne revealed she is continually wanting prawn sandwiches whereas Perrie stated she is craving something bitter.

Within the interview Leigh-Anne stated: ‘It is prawn sandwiches, however the M&S form. Frazzles, I actually ordered a field on Amazon as a result of I used to be that obsessed, and Fruit Pastilles. They’re my three.’

In the meantime, Perrie stated bitter sweet helped her with the morning illness.

‘Mine have been bizarre, my one was Poisonous Waste, you understand the barrel. All I needed was simply bitter, bitter, bitter, I cherished it,’ she stated.

‘And Mind Lickers, I needed to get myself on Amazon and get all of the classics, Juicy Drop Pops, something that was bitter, I am so over it, that was once I was feeling actually sick however I am nice now.’

The band mates just lately revealed they introduced their being pregnant in tandem on ‘a piece Zoom name’.

Throughout one other TikTok interview to plug their new single with David Guetta, Perrie revealed that she and Leigh-Anne, ‘cried our eyes out’ upon discovering the information, gushing: ‘What timing!’ and insisted their joint being pregnant ‘wasn’t deliberate’.

The candy second unfolded after Little Combine have been going by means of their work schedule – with Perrie noting the band is booked up two years prematurely, which led to their supervisor discovering the glad information.

Clearly delighted, Perrie detailed: ‘We have been on a piece Zoom and we have been chatting about issues that have been developing in our schedule as a result of in Little Combine we’re blocked out two years prematurely…

READ Also Tia Mowry reveals she has FINALLY reunited with her twin sister Tamra Mowry after months apart Cravings: The duo shared their being pregnant cravings with followers in a TikTok interview final week

‘I used to be considering, ‘I will not be capable to try this.’ I messaged my supervisor and she or he known as me and stated, ‘You are pregnant’…

‘Then she stated: ‘Can I add somebody to the decision?’ ‘I simply heard this voice that stated: ‘Perrie! You too!’ After which we simply cried our eyes out. What timing!’

It follows the information that Little Combine have change into the UK’s prime incomes younger feminine positions, after boosting their joined fortune by £6million over the previous yr, giving them a mixed internet price of £54million.

Perrie, Leigh-Anne and Jade Thirlwall, 28, have pressed on as a trio this yr, following the December departure of bandmate Jesy Nelson, 29, with whom they’ve reportedly severed monetary ties.