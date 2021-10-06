Liva Miss Diva Universe 2021 Harnaz Sandhu: Liva Miss Diva World 2021 Harnaz Sandhu talks about her journey

Hernandez Sandhu has been selected as this year’s LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2021. Although Hernandez is a well-known name in modeling, she has struggled a lot. Harnaj has spoken openly to the Navbharat Times about this struggle.

How much pressure are you feeling to win the Miss Universe crown this year? It has been 21 years since Lara Dutta won the title for India.

We only have 45 days to prepare and I have to give my whole life to bring back the crown. I am going to give the slogan of Chuck De Fateh. I am happy that I am getting love and support not only from India but also from countries like Indonesia, Philippines and South Africa. This crown is a responsibility. The crown of Miss Diva on my head is not just the crown but the flag of India, which I want to fly high globally. It is not enough to call me a girl from Punjab now, I am a girl from India. I have done modeling as well as lead actress in Punjabi films, but at the moment my only goal is to bring home the crown of Miss Universe.



Have you ever dreamed of wearing such a crown on your head, which will bring glory to the country?

My mother is a gynecologist and my father is a businessman. But my parents never put the burden of their ambitions on me or my brother. Mom never pressured you to be a doctor. I have always liked the political system of my country. I am a student of public administration, so I have a keen interest in this subject and I want to do something in this field. My name is Hernandez, the Pride of God, and I can say that I am God’s beloved Son. I want to do something that my family and country should be proud of.



Is it true that you were a victim of body shaming because of your weakness?

As a teenager, I had to deal with body shaming and bullying. I was called Match Stick, Seek-Salai. Some people scoff, don’t go in the air too much, you will fly away. Can’t a poor person get food? A lot of jokes were also made about my oily skin. Later, when I returned from studying in the United States, I was harassed for my pronunciation. I have suffered a lot. Then I began to doubt myself. Today I realized that we are all unique. There were more than one beautiful girl here when I came to this beauty contest, but I don’t consider myself their competitor. I felt like I was competing with myself. Today, when I look back, I feel like I was able to go to the heights today by learning what I was thrown down at that time.



When was the change in your life?

In fact, it did not happen overnight. Gradually I began to spend time with myself. Yoga and meditation started. When I raised my voice about my mental health and began to value it, I changed. Body embarrassment and bullying affected my mental health. I started having anxiety problems. I was a very shy and introverted girl. I began to doubt my abilities. I thought maybe I was lacking. My mother was very supportive during that time. Becoming a doctor was very helpful for him. My mother and family convinced me that you are different from others and that you have to accept yourself and build confidence. My transformation began when I got a platform for beauty contests. In 2017, at the age of 17, I represented Chandigarh for the Times Fresh Face. This was the turning point of my life. In 2019, I won the title of Femina Miss India Punjab. Since then my positive attitude has continued and that is why today I was able to get the title of Liva Miss Diva.



Have you always felt free to speak your mind about mental health?

I want to tell young people that we are human and if we always expect to laugh, it is also a disease. To understand the importance of light we have to go through darkness. We should be happy as we are. Crying is not bad or shame. Not only me but also Bollywood’s top actresses Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma have spoken openly about their mental health. I have used #mindmentalspace for my mental health. It is important to balance your mental space. If you are sad, tell me, if you have tears, shed them.



What was your proudest moment as a girl? And when were you the worst victim of the inferiority complex?

I am the only daughter of my grandfather and mother and she is also the youngest, so I am very proud when my father calls me the Lion of Punjab. My mother never told me that you are a boy, not my daughter, because that would make the boy bigger and the girl smaller. Feeling inferior when the field of modeling or acting is considered inferior to girls. Women feel very insulted when they are seen as physical or objects rather than as their talents. But at the same time, there is a sense of pride when celebrities like Priyanka Chopra mam (actress Priyanka Chopra) break many norms.



How was Corona’s time for you? What did you learn

The biggest lesson I learned in Kovid is that you have to help others, so learn to help yourself first. Kovid taught us the mantra that health is wealth. During this time, when my mother, being a doctor, used to wear a PPE kit every day and tell the corona patients in the hospital about their aches and pains, I was taking care of the house. I learned to cook and today I am good at making all kinds of things like corn bread, mustard greens and lassi.



