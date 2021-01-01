Live broadcast of the operation: Live broadcast of the operation of an HIV infected person suffering from spinal TB

A 22-year-old man suffering from spinal tuberculosis (TB) as well as HIV got new life after a four-hour operation and the operation was broadcast live as part of an international program organized online. The organizers gave this information on Monday.The Association of Spine Surgeons of India (ASSI) organized a three-day program, which included instructional courses of spinal operations in the growing cases of spinal problems during the Covid-19 epidemic. The event was held from 27 to 29 August.

An ASSI spokesman said the surgeon performed a four-hour operation on the third day of the event, which was broadcast live. This operation gave new life to the patient. According to the organizers of the event, the 22-year-old man was suffering from lambosacral tuberculosis due to weakened immune system and had been suffering from a lower spinal infection for the past two months. This affected his ability to walk, sit and control his urination and caused him severe pain in his body.

He said that when the patient went to the Indian Spinal Injury Center (ISIC), he was anesthetized and had an MRI. He was diagnosed with lumbosacral TB. It is a deadly form of tuberculosis that is more common in young children and adolescents. A team of spinal surgeons performed the operation using state-of-the-art technology such as O-arm and navigation, and was viewed online by 25 international and more than 50 Indian specialists, in addition to about 200 delegates.

It said the patient had been infected with HIV, so the surgeon’s team took great care to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. The organizers claimed that a few hours after the operation, the patient was able to sit and stand without any support and without pain and holding the urine. The event was jointly organized by ASSI, Spinal Cord Society and ISIC.