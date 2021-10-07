Live Business and Economy News: Tesla, NBC Universal and Holmes Trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The fifth week of testing Elizabeth Holmes, founder of blood testing start-up Theranos, offered only brief moments of drama amid long stretches of technical tedium.

Ms Holmes is fighting 12 counts of fraud for her role in making Theranos a $9 billion company that collapsed when it was discovered her blood tests weren’t working. He has pleaded not guilty; If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Ms. Holmes’ reputation as a technical and business prodigy – and intense interest in her downfall – has turned the lawsuit into a media spectacle. But a month later, the specifics of the case, which depend on whether Ms Holmes intended to mislead investors, has begun to drag on.

While the test usually takes place three days a week, Friday’s session was canceled for Columbus Day. Here are the takeaways from the week.

