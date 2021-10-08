LIVE: Harish Salve makes strongest argument on behalf of Yogi government, but CJI questions

The Lakhimpur Kheri case is being heard in the Supreme Court. The apex court had on Thursday heard the case following a letter from two lawyers, Shivkumar Tripathi and CS Panda. The court has sought an answer from the UP government as to where the investigation in the case has reached, who the accused are and whether they have been arrested so far. Senior advocate Harish Salve is arguing on behalf of the UP government.

Salve’s argument on the bullet and CJI’s question

Prominent advocate Harish Salve, who defended the UP government in the Supreme Court, argued that the post-mortem report of the farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri did not mention the bullets. Police have certainly found two cartridges there. The accused is likely to have some misguided intent. On this, the Chief Justice questioned Salve and said that was this the reason for not arresting the accused?

The court is not satisfied with the steps taken by the UP government to investigate

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government to ask its DGP to ensure that the evidence in the case is safe unless handled by any other agency. The court said it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the UP government in the investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

What a case

In Lakhimpur Kheri, vehicles of the BJP leader’s convoy allegedly ran over the protesting farmers, killing three farmers and a TV journalist. Subsequently, four BJP workers, including a driver, were allegedly beaten by angry farmers. The farmers allege that Ashish Mishra, son of Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, hit the car and opened fire on the protesters. Teni and Ashish Mishra, on the other hand, say they were in the midst of an ongoing riot in their village at the time of the incident. Ashish Mishra has been named as the main accused in the FIR registered in the case but he has not been arrested yet.