Live: R. Kelly was found guilty on all counts, facing life in prison

R Kelly, the multiplatinum R&B artist whose musical legacy was punctuated with dozens of sexual abuse allegations, was arrested on Monday to serve as the kingpin of a decades-long plan to recruit women and underage girls for sex. was found guilty of.

A jury in New York deliberated for nearly nine hours before indicting Singer on all nine counts against him, including racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law known as the Mann Act.

The decision represents the first criminal conviction against Mr. Kelly, despite more than a quarter-century trail of misconduct allegations. Their six-week trial exposed a rigorous system of trauma and abuse directed by the singer and enabled by her partners.

Mr Kelly, 54, once one of popular music’s biggest names, now faces the prospect of life in prison, preventing a remarkable reversal of fortunes. As the verdict was pronounced, he sat motionless in the courtroom, wearing a dark blue suit and glasses, with a facial expression hidden behind a mask.

For many observers, Mr. Kelly’s case represents a critical test of the inclusivity of the Me Too movement, which seeks to hold influential and powerful men accountable for sexual misconduct. Never before have there been a large number of black women among the accusers in the high-profile Me Too-era lawsuit.

Acting US Attorney Jacqueline M. Kasulis told reporters in Brooklyn that the verdict sent a powerful message to men like Mr. Kelly.

She thanked the 11 men and women who accused her of misconduct at trial.

“No one deserves to tell the truth about what happened to them, what they experienced at her hands or the threats and harassment they faced. We hope today’s verdict will bring some relief and an end, Ms Kasulis said.

As he left the courtroom on Monday, one of Kelly’s lawyers said his defense team would consider appealing the decision.

“Of course we are disappointed in the verdict,” said attorney, Devereaux L. Canick said as he walked through the courthouse. “I am even more disappointed in the prosecution for bringing this case,” he said, adding that it was “full of inconsistencies.”

This conviction sets off a remarkable twist of fate for the star entertainer. He once stood out in the realm of R&B music, turning himself into an international sensation in the 1990s and 2000s upon the success of hits such as “I Believe I Can Fly”.

But at the height of the Me Too movement, cracks began to appear in his strong armor as new women and their families came forward, a protest campaign was launched to boycott his music, and a scathing documentary was made into the allegations surrounding him. . The image she had created as a charming sex symbol and genre-redefining songwriter fell in the public eye.

The trial marked a significant milestone, as women and men took a stand against the singer for the first time accusing Mr Kelly of sexual abuse, including several who never shared their accounts publicly. Was.

On Monday, several women who accused Mr Kelly of abuse praised the singer’s decades-long rebuke and his sentence as a meaningful confirmation of the stories of those who accuse him.

“Today, my voice has been heard,” Jerhonda Paes wrote on Instagram. Ms Paes became the first prosecutor to testify against Mr Kelly in a criminal trial when she took the stand last month.

Oronike Odelle, co-founder of the #MuteRKelly campaign, said the conviction was the result of allegations that took years to be heard.

“This is the culmination of the movement of so many women who have been trying for so long to make their voices heard,” said Ms. Odeley. “We’ve never had complete ownership of our bodies. And we live in a time where black women are no longer accepting this as a price to be black and female in America.”

The government ruled after building a comprehensive case against Mr Kelly, with evidence that extended from recent years to the early 1990s.

Federal prosecutors described a dark journey in the career of the singer, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly. She was embraced as a hometown success story in Chicago as she overcame a low-income upbringing full of struggles.

But his superiority assured him that he was untouchable, prosecutors said, and as he gained access to young fans, Mr. Kelly became a criminal mastermind who used supporters and supporters to lure women, girls and boys into his classroom. Used the universe of sycophants.

Prosecutors called 45 witnesses during the trial, but criminal charges against the singer hinged on charges involving six women, five of whom testified (the sixth, singer Aaliyah, died in a plane crash in 2001). Four additional women and two men also took the stand as accused.

None of his claims were included in the indictment, but they did help bolster the government’s arguments, often telling jurors that they had been sexually, physically or emotionally abused by them in their encounters with the singer.

Throughout the trial, the outcome of Mr. Kelly’s only other criminal trial remained on the minds of many observers. Prosecutors in Chicago argued that a videotape showed him having sex and urinating with an underage girl. But he was acquitted of all 14 cases against him in 2008, when the girl at the center of the case refused to testify.

The singer’s career later flourished with successful record sales and a steady flow of collaborations with superstars. But in recent years, his musical repertoire was largely removed from radio and public spaces, a fate that will likely remain with his conviction.

The government was barred from giving details of his previous case. But witnesses portrayed a criminal who was buoyed by his initial absence – and whose behavior became more brazen and disturbing in later years.

An army of cheerful fans saluted Mr Kelly when he was cleared of wrongdoing at his trial in Chicago. But only a small group of supporters gathered outside the Brooklyn Courthouse on Monday. where he streamed his music after the verdict was pronounced.

Mr Kelly also faces child pornography and obstruction charges in Chicago and additional state sex offense charges in Illinois and Minneapolis.

In New York, racketeering charges were seen by some as an unusual and potentially uncertain approach. But the law, which has been commonly used to take down mob organizations, was recently successfully enforced against the Nxivm sex cult.

Mr Kelly’s defense team said the allegation of racketeering was in itself flawed and baseless, arguing that he had run nothing but a successful music business. But the government’s case was elaborate.

The charge was built around 14 underlying crimes he was accused of committing as part of his criminal enterprise; Only two of them needed to be proven guilty.

Mr. Kelly declined to testify in his defence. But his lawyers aimed to project those accusing him as opportunists, liars and obsessive fans, arguing that he had consensual sex with the singer and fabricated his own accounts of abuse and misconduct. . He portrayed her as a benevolent romantic partner who treated the women around him as family, treated them “like gold” and was blinded by their accusations.

And he warned jurors that the accounts of his accusers were too inconsistent over time to believe.

“It’s a big deal to get R. Kelly convicted,” said Mr. Canick in his summary to Martin Luther King Jr., in an attempt to argue that if jurors acquitted Mr. Kelly, they would have taken such courage. will perform. which defined the civil rights movement. “One of the great things is to have a system that we can rely on.”

But federal prosecutors argued that a conviction would demonstrate that even the most iconic superstars were not untouchable by law.

“The defendants’ victims are not groups or gold diggers. They are humans,” Nadia Shihata, an assistant U.S. attorney, told jurors at the end of the trial. “Daughters, sisters, some are now mothers. And their lives It matters. “

The jury’s seven men and five women, whose age and racial breakdown were unclear throughout the trial, eventually sided with their positions. The group remained anonymous to the public and to the lawyers at both the tables in the courtroom.

It showed a vast pile of evidence, including text messages showing real-time concerns that some of Mr Kelly’s employees shared with women about his treatment and several video and audio recordings, of which Some used to portray the singer violently attacking a woman. And his life is in danger.

Still, the focus of the case was the slate of witnesses who told jurors that the singer’s public persona served to hide her true intentions.

Among them were friends and family members of the singer’s allegations; eight of his former employees; Aaliyah the minister presiding over his union; a doctor who treated her for shingles for more than a decade; And several investigators were involved in his initial arrest in Chicago.

The test itself represented a peculiar spectacle of the present moment.

It was earlier scheduled for May 2020. But the pandemic delayed the start date by 15 months. AND WHEREAS members of the public and media were not permitted to enter the Primary Court due to security concerns; They were required to watch the proceedings via closed-circuit video in the overflow rooms.

Decades before the trial began, Mr. Kelly’s marriage to Aaliyah in 1994, when he was 15 and she was 27, was one of the first revelations to bring substantial public scrutiny into his encounters with underage girls. . The racketeering case allowed prosecutors to present decades-old evidence that included details related to Aaliyah, an R&B prodigy whose full name was Aaliyah Dana Houghton.

One of Mr. Kelly’s former tour managers confirmed a long-standing rumor that he bribed a government employee to obtain a fake identity for Aaliyah so that the marriage could go ahead, as Mr. Kelly feared. that she is pregnant and can be prosecuted. statutory rape.

Another woman, Stephanie, told jurors that the singer began sexually abusing her at the age of 17 after telling her she liked “young girls” and didn’t understand that society considered it a Sees why as a problem.

And one group of witnesses described an oppressive system of restrictions that the women and girls around Mr. Kelly were forced to follow – from instructions to address him as “daddy” to eating in the bathroom. or to obtain permission to use. She said that when the rules were broken, the singer faced harsh and shocking punishments, ranging from tearing the skin to forcing a woman to rub her face and eat it.

Mr Canick, Mr Kelly’s lawyer, argued that the stories were fictional and argued before jurors that the verdict had profound implications for broader ideals of justice and fairness. But Elizabeth Geddes, an assistant US attorney, told the panel that her decision would serve to hold the fallen superstar accountable for the decades of pain and suffering she inflicted.

“For many years, what happened in the defendant’s world stayed in the defendant’s world,” Ms. Geddes said in her closing argument. “But not now.”

Emily Palmer And Rebecca Davis O’Brien Contributed reporting.