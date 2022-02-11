Live Streaming Telecast Channel: When, Where and How to Watch ipl Mega auction 2022

Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Live Streaming: In IPL Mega Auction 10 teams will bid on 590 players. 370 Indian and 220 foreign players will participate in this auction. A total of 27 players have already been retained.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Players’ bid for the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is to be held in Bengaluru on 12 and 13 February 2022. The auction stage is ready and in this market of IPL, the names of 590 players will be on the tables of the franchises. The names of around 217 players will be finalized in two days. Earlier, all the teams have retained a total of 27 players.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Delhi Capitals (DC), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) opted to retain 4 players each. Rajasthan Royals (RR), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have retained 3 players each.

In IPL Mega Auction 2022, a team can include maximum 25 and minimum 18 players in its squad. A franchise can have a maximum of eight foreigners out of a total of 25 players in its squad. 370 Indian and 220 foreign players will be involved in the upcoming auction out of 590. At the same time, the base price of a total of 48 players is Rs 2 crore.

What is the auction schedule?

IPL Auction 2022 will be held at ITC Gardenia Hotel in Bangalore. The players’ auction will take place on Saturday and Sunday and will start at 11 am on both the days. The auction will continue till around 8 or 9 pm. For the first time, 10 teams will participate in this auction. Two new teams Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad Titans will join this auction.

Where and how to watch live streaming?

The media rights of IPL are with Star Sports. It will be telecast live in different languages ​​on different channels of Star Sports Network. You can watch it telecast in Hindi on Star Sports 1. Although the auctions are in English language, but for other information, you can watch the auction on Hindi language Star Sports.

At the same time, you can also use Disney Plus Hotstar for live streaming. Also, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for all the updates related to IPL Auction 2022.


