Live Tennis Bronze Medal Match: Novak Djokovic vs. Pablo Carreño Busta
Novak Djokovic, the world’s No.1 ranked male tennis player, is no longer aiming for a Golden Slam, but he can win an Olympic bronze medal on Saturday.
Djokovic of Serbia will face Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta after both players were eliminated in the semi-final on Friday. They were both better placed than their opponents in the semi-finals, but it will be Germany’s Alexander Zverev who will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Sunday for the gold medal.
Here’s a look at the match between Djokovic and Carreño Busta:
Their match is the first run of a triple header on center court at Ariake Tennis Center. Kazakhe Elena Rybakina faces Ukrainian Elina Svitolina for a bronze medal, then Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic faces Czech Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday evening.
