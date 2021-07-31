Live Tennis Bronze Medal Match: Novak Djokovic vs. Pablo Carreño Busta

Novak Djokovic, the world’s No.1 ranked male tennis player, is no longer aiming for a Golden Slam, but he can win an Olympic bronze medal on Saturday.

Djokovic of Serbia will face Spaniard Pablo Carreño Busta after both players were eliminated in the semi-final on Friday. They were both better placed than their opponents in the semi-finals, but it will be Germany’s Alexander Zverev who will face Russia’s Karen Khachanov on Sunday for the gold medal.

Here’s a look at the match between Djokovic and Carreño Busta: