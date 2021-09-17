Live vaccination record in India: More than 2 crore vaccination meters on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, the vaccine meter is running towards 2 crore doses today

Highlights Corona vaccination picked up tremendous momentum on Friday

India is moving towards 2 crore + dose injections in a day

The BJP has set a target for vaccinations on Prime Minister Modi’s birthday

Target – 1.2 crore doses per day by the end of December

New Delhi

A new record of Covid-19 vaccination will be set on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Given the pace of vaccination today, more than 2 million doses can be given by evening. The BJP had set a target of doubling the number of vaccinations on Modi’s birthday. More than one crore doses were given by 1.30 pm.

2.50 pm: At this time, more than 1.25 crore doses were seen on CoWIN.

3.02 PM: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that more than 77.77 crore doses of vaccine have been made available to the states and union territories. There are currently over 6.17 crore vaccine doses available in the States / UTs.

Modi will interact with the people of Goa tomorrow

Prime Minister Modi will hold discussions with health workers, cabinet ministers, officials and the people of Goa on September 18. 100% coverage of the first dose of Kovid vaccine has been completed in Goa. In Uttar Pradesh, 50 per cent of people eligible for covid vaccination have been vaccinated.

BJP’s program will run for 20 days

BJP asked its workers to help in the covid vaccination program. The party wants a record number of vaccinations on Friday. BJP president JP Nadda launched a 20-day ‘Service and Dedication’ campaign on Modi’s birthday which will continue till October 7. During this period, Modi will celebrate the completion of two decades in public life. This includes the time when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat.