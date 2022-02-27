Liverpool beats Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win League Cup



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Liverpool won their first domestic final in a decade, beating Chelsea 11-10 on penalties to win the League Cup on Sunday.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

All 10 penalties were scored before the goalkeepers’ turn, and Cape Arizabalaga missed after Liverpool’s Kawimhin Kelehar scored a net.

The game at Wembley ended 0-0 after 120 minutes, before the Russian attack was followed by a show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The final success of Liverpool’s last domestic cup was the 2012 League Cup under Kenny Dalglish. Liverpool have won the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020 under Juergen Klopp.