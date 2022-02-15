Liverpool – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic And The Best of NY

World

22 seconds ago
Chinatown Community Calls For Action After Woman Is Stabbed To Death In ApartmentThere’s fear, frustration and calls for action after the deadly stabbing of a woman in her Chinatown apartment; CBS2’s Christina Fan reports.

Connecticut Woman Dies After Being Dropped Off At Bronx Hospital With Unusual Injection MarksPolice are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death in New York City. The NYPD says the victim, a woman from Connecticut, was dropped off at a Bronx hospital with unusual injection marks; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Jury Rejects Sarah Palin’s Lawsuit Against The New York TimesFormer Alaska governor Sarah Palin has lost her libel lawsuit against the New York Times.

Shots Fired By NYPD Near Mt. Sinai In East HarlemShots were fired by the NYPD in East Harlem on Tuesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: Inter MilanCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.

Real Madrid Fans Flock To Playwright PubReal Madrid fans headed to the Playwright Pub on Tuesday for the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League; CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports.

PSG Fans Gather In Midtown To Cheer On Their TeamThe knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League has begun and there were some heavyweight clubs in action Tuesday. Fans showed up to cheer on their team at Legends Football Factory in Midtown; CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reports.

President Biden Provides Update On Crisis In UkrainePresident Joe Biden spoke Tuesday afternoon about the latest developments on the crisis in Ukraine, including a claim of a pullback of some Russian troops; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports.

Getting 2 Know Your UEFA Champions League Clubs: LiverpoolCBS2 has everything you need to know about the 2022 UEFA champions league round of 16 contenders.

Blown Tires Force Pilot To Abort Takeoff At JFK AirportThere was a scare Tuesday at JFK Airport for some American Airlines passengers.

Remington Arms Settles Lawsuit With Families Of 9 Sandy Hook Shooting VictimsExperts say it’s a crack in the shield that has protected gun makers from legal liability — Remington Arms settling a lawsuit for $73 million. CBS2’s Tony Aiello reports it’s a legal triumph for some of the families that lost loved ones in the Sandy Hook Elementary massacre.

Child Reported Missing In 2019 Found Safe In Ulster CountyA little girl missing from Cayuga Heights for two and a half years has been found safe; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports.

Plane Aborts Takeoff At JFK Airport Due To Blown TiresNo injuries were reported. The American Airlines jet came to rest on the runway and the passengers were deplaned.

New York Weather: Cold Sticks AroundCBS2’s Elise Finch has your First Alert Forecast.

Prince Andrew Reaches Settlement In Sex Abuse LawsuitAndrew was accused of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17.

NYPD Promotes Officer Sulan After Harlem AmbushThe rookie police officer shot and killed the gunman who murdered two police officers in Harlem.

Memorial Grows Amid Calls For Action In ChinatownCBS2’s John Dias has the latest on the death of 35-year-old Christina Lee and the possible motive.

Woman’s Death Considered Suspicious In The BronxSources tell CBS2 two women dropped her off around 2 a.m. Tuesday at Jacobi Medical Center, saying they found her unconscious.

Missing Girl Found Alive In Ulster CountyPolice say 4-year-old Paislee Shultis was reported missing in 2019.

More Affordable Units Coming To Upper West SideMore affordable housing is coming to the Upper West Side after a settlement with a hotel operator.

SUV Nearly Hits School BusThe close call was caught on camera in Brooklyn.

More Than 2K City Workers Fired Under Vaccine MandateThe city released numbers on just how may workers were terminated after failing to meet the vaccine mandate deadline.

One Month Since Michelle Go’s Subway DeathThe 40-year-old was pushed in front of a subway train in Times Square.

Hearing On Medical Care In NYC JailsRecords from January revealed nearly 6,800 inmates missed their medical appointments in city jails.

