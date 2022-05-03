Liverpool survives scare, advances to Champions League final



Liverpool rallied after initial fears to beat Villarreal 3-2 and reach their third Champions League final in five seasons.

Villarreal looked to face another catastrophic setback after offsetting their 2-0 first-leg defeat to England after opening a two-goal lead in the first half, but the humble Spanish club could not hold on and Liverpool came out on top. Total 5-2.

Bolaye Dia and Francis Coquelin put Villarreal ahead in the 41st minute, with Fabinho, substitute Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane scoring in the second half to take Liverpool to the final for the first time since winning their sixth European title in 2019.

Located in a town of 50,000 in southern Spain, Villarreal beat Juventus in the Round of 16 and Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

Unai Emery’s side played one man from the 86th, while Villarreal’s two-goal assist Etienne Capu was sent off with a second yellow card.

Liverpool will play Premier League rivals Manchester City or 13-time European champions Real Madrid in the final on May 28 in Paris. They will face City in Madrid on Wednesday in a 4-3 victory over England in the first leg.

The win also kept Liverpool’s hopes of becoming a “quadruple” alive – winning four major trophies in a single season.

The spectators were impressive in the first leg but they lost on Tuesday when Villarreal came out with pressure early on. The hosts have won almost every 50-50 ball and have stayed close to the Liverpool area with little room for counter-attack.

It didn’t take long for Villarreal to overcome the deficit in the first leg as Dia started to score from close range after Capu’s pass in the third minute.

Villarreal wanted a penalty kick after a clash between Liverpool goalkeeper Alison Baker and Giovanni Lo Celso, but shortly afterwards former Arsenal midfielder Francis Kokelin scored the second goal in Capo’s right-flank cross. .

The Liverpool defense looked flat-footed with both goals, leaving room for Villarreal’s players to finish in the net.

The English club has improved a lot in the second half. It came close when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s shot deflected off a defender and hit the crossbar in the 55th minute, before Fabinho scored in the 62nd minute, piercing goalkeeper Geronimo Ruli’s leg.

Liverpool took advantage of Villarreal’s fall and Diaz, who helped turn the game around at halftime, equalized in the 67th minute header. The goal was scored on a breakaway in the 74th minute after Ruli had been sidelined in the open.

“Their first goal hurt us a lot,” said Villarreal defender Raul Albiol. “They were better than us in the second half. We didn’t keep the same rhythm as in the first half and it hurt us.”

Returning to the Champions League could be difficult for Villarreal as it is currently out of the Spanish League qualifying zone. It was only the club’s fourth appearance in Europe’s top club competition. They lost to Arsenal in 2006 and reached the semi-finals. It was a quarter-finalist in 2009, again losing to Arsenal.

With the exception of Villarreal, Shakhtar Donetsk are ready to secure an automatic place in the group stage next season. The berth has been vacated because the winners this season will be Liverpool, Madrid or City, who have already qualified through their league positions.